Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Russia commentary on results of one-month repo auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 03:38am EDT

This result comes as no surprise to the Bank of Russia, confirming that the national banking sector's current liquidity level is sufficient. Moreover, factors behind liquidity movements have been gradually normalising since mid-May. This helps ensure the banking sector enjoys liquidity which is more evenly distributed and more predictable for a number of credit institutions. Money market rates have held close to or slightly below the key rate.

The Bank of Russia will continue holding its long-term repo auctions consistent with the previously released schedule as it does not rule out a rise in uneven distribution of liquidity across the banking sector while the overall structural surplus is set to remain sustainable. As it stands, this instrument adds to market players' confidence in the availability of options to obtain liquidity if need be; the instrument will also enable credit institutions to put in place a more flexible system of their liability structure management, while they retain the potential to restructure current and issue new long-term loans.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aSAGA TANKERS ASA : Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
04:20aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:18aCADOGAN PETROLEUM : Issue of Equity
PU
04:18aDecline in Expectations Reveals Persistent Uncertainty
PU
04:18aMYANMAR STRATEGIC : Proposed Share Issuance Programme
PU
04:18aMYANMAR STRATEGIC : Proposed acquisition of WSE Vietnam
PU
04:18aIDGC OF CENTRE JSC : Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region to provide the city of Dobrograd in the Vladimir region with a “smart” electric grid infrastructure
PU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:14aUniper, Mitsui OSK sign contract for German LNG terminal ship
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
3PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
5ARGENX SE : argenx Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 ADAPT Trial of Efgartigimod in Patients wit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group