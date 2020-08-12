Bank of Russia coupon bond offering

The Bank of Russia has decided to place the thirty-seventh, thirty-eighth, thirty-ninth issues of Bank of Russia coupon bonds (coupon OBRs) and approved the coupon OBR-37 , coupon OBR-38 and coupon OBR-39 issue decisions.

Further decisions on the placement of new issues of Bank of Russia coupon bonds will be made when necessary, taking into account expected banking sector liquidity, to absorb the stable component of a structural liquidity surplus.

Details of auctions to place issues Nos. 4-37-22BR2-0, 4-38-22BR2-0 and 4‑39‑22BR2-0 will be announced in due course.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.