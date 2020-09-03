Log in
Bank of Russia discusses NPF market outlook

09/03/2020 | 06:00am EDT

The Bank of Russia believes that a well-balanced pension system with a voluntary component is an essential part of the Russian financial market. Such a pension system calls for enhanced confidence in the NPF institute. The rehabilitation of the NPF market has been completed; however, funds still need to continue to foster the record of flawless work.

NPF representatives noted that over several recent years the quality of market players and their portfolios had improved considerably, which prepared the funds to address strategic objectives.

Based on the outcomes of the meeting, the parties agreed to focus more on the prospects of flexible pension products, the potential combination of NPF and other activity lines, and also additional incentives for the development of this industry.

Preview photo: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 09:59:07 UTC
