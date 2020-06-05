Bank of Russia operations on 24 June and 1 July 2020

Since 24 June and 1 July 2020 have been announced as non-work days, the Bank of Russia will not carry out any liquidity-providing or absorbing operations and any transactions in the domestic foreign exchange market. In addition,
fixed-rate repos will be held on 23 and 30 June 2020, with the first leg conducted on the day of a transaction, and the second leg - on 25 June and 2 July 2020 respectively;
repayments of Bank of Russia loans, with due dates falling on 24 June and 1 July 2020 will be performed on 25 June and 2 July 2020 respectively;
overnight deposit operations will be conducted on 23 and 30 June 2020, with funds to be deposited on the day of a operation, and the date of deposit repayment and interest payment on 25 June and 2 July 2020 respectively;
funds placed under one-week deposit auctions held on 16 and 23 June 2020 will be repaid on 23 June and 30 June 2020 respectively;
one-week deposit auctions will be held on 23 and 30 June 2020, with the date of depositing funds on the auction day;
one-month and one-year repo auctions will be carried out on 22 June 2020, with the first leg conducted on 23 June 2020;
FX swaps will be held in the domestic foreign exchange market on 23 and 30 June 2020, with the first leg conducted on the day of a transaction, and the second leg - on 25 June and 2 July 2020 respectively;
operations to buy (sell) foreign currency in organised trading on the Moscow Exchange will be performed on 23 and 30 June 2020, with the settlement date on 25 June and 2 July 2020 respectively.
