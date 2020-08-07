Bank of Russia proposes liberalisation of foreign exchange legislation

The package of proposals was brought together following analysis of current foreign exchange legislation. The proposed measures would reduce corporates' and banks' administrative workload and expand exporters' business capabilities including small and medium-sized businesses.
The regulator submitted the proposals to the Government of the Russian Federation.
