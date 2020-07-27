Log in
Bank of Russia's comment on fiscal rule-based operations

07/27/2020 | 04:06am EDT

After the effective period of this mechanism expires and provided that the global oil market maintains its current trends in August-September, the Bank of Russia is going to offset the sales of foreign currency related to the Sberbank deal and the fiscal rule-based foreign currency purchases suspended in 2018 and in March-April 2020, as well as the proactive foreign currency sales carried out under the fiscal rule in March-April. The final net amount of foreign currency estimated at 185.4 billion rubles (in ruble equivalent) will be evenly sold in the domestic FX market over the course of 2020 Q4 in addition to regular fiscal rule-based operations.

Given the amount of these extra operations and that they will be conducted uniformly, this will not have any significant impact on the situation in the domestic FX market.

Forecast foreign currency sales in October-December 2020 in addition to standard fiscal rule-based operations (in ruble equivalent), billion rubles
Foreign currency earned from the sale of the equity stake in Sberbank 2,139.4
  • Proactive foreign currency sales in March-May 2020, and sales related to the Sberbank deal
-504.2
  • Fiscal rule-based foreign currency purchases suspended in March-April 2020
-126.0
  • Balance of fiscal rule-based foreign currency purchases suspended in 2018
-1,323.8
Balance to be sold in October-December 2020 185.4

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:05:20 UTC
