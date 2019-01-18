Bank of Santa Clarita : Again Reports Record Levels of Earnings

Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, Bank earnings continue at record levels, as net earnings for the quarter totaled $795,000, more than doubling its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017; moreover, net earnings for 2018 totaled $3,184,000, 73.5% greater than it recorded in 2017.

In reviewing operating results for 2018, the Bank reported $9,481,000 of net interest income, representing a growth of 10.8% over 2017. While a significant contributor to the Bank’s year-over-year growth in net earnings was the reduction in the Federal statutory income tax rate, the Bank noted that pre-tax earnings for 2018 totaled $4,509,000, and exceeded pre-tax earnings for 2017 by 29.7%.

The Bank reported total net loans of $229.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 3.5% over the total reported at the end of 2017.

“We once again are very pleased to report our most profitable year in the Bank’s history, recording a return on beginning-of-the-year equity of 10.9%,” said Frank Di Tomaso, the Bank’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Further, we are proud to remain a safe, strong bank, and I commend our team of banking professionals for its commitment to serve our clients, community and shareholders with excellence, which has always been the key driver of our success.”

At December 31, 2018, shareholders’ equity totaled $33.1 million and the Bank’s total capital ratio was 14.48%, significantly exceeding the “well capitalized” level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for fourteen years, and we truly appreciate the relationships we’ve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Bank’s current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Bank’s operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Bank’s earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited December 31, 2018 2017 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 4,574 $ 6,595 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 36,000 41,200 Federal Funds Sold 104 1,000 Investment Securities 14,645 15,989 Loans, Net 229,456 221,612 Other Assets 22,630 21,820 Total Assets $ 307,409 $ 308,216 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Interest-Bearing Money Market, Savings and Demand $ 74,132 $ 92,156 Time 58,453 59,058 Total Interest-Bearing 132,585 151,214 Noninterest-Bearing 97,435 79,067 Total 230,020 230,281 Borrowings 42,000 46,000 Other Liabilities 2,306 2,778 Total Liabilities 274,326 279,059 Stockholders' Equity 33,083 29,157 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 307,409 $ 308,216

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Unaudited For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income (In thousands) Loans $ 2,614 $ 2,495 $ 10,371 $ 9,425 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 246 205 979 737 Investment Securities 114 83 353 324 Federal Funds Sold 1 3 3 24 Total Interest Income 2,975 2,786 11,706 10,510 Interest Expense Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 26 17 96 66 Money Market and Savings Deposits 103 126 435 482 Time Deposits 252 185 918 711 Borrowings 147 204 776 693 Total Interest Expense 528 532 2,225 1,952 Net Interest Income 2,447 2,254 9,481 8,558 Provision for Loan Losses 70 4 (50 ) 98 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 2,377 2,250 9,531 8,460 Noninterest Income 174 180 616 756 Noninterest Expense 1,447 1,419 5,638 5,740 Net Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,104 1,011 4,509 3,476 Income Tax Expense 309 621 1,325 1,641 Net Earnings $ 795 $ 390 $ 3,184 $ 1,835

