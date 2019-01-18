Bank of Santa Clarita : Again Reports Record Levels of Earnings

Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that for the fourth quarter
and full year of 2018, Bank earnings continue at record levels, as net
earnings for the quarter totaled $795,000, more than doubling its
earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017; moreover, net earnings for 2018
totaled $3,184,000, 73.5% greater than it recorded in 2017.
In reviewing operating results for 2018, the Bank reported $9,481,000 of
net interest income, representing a growth of 10.8% over 2017. While a
significant contributor to the Bank’s year-over-year growth in net
earnings was the reduction in the Federal statutory income tax rate, the
Bank noted that pre-tax earnings for 2018 totaled $4,509,000, and
exceeded pre-tax earnings for 2017 by 29.7%.
The Bank reported total net loans of $229.5 million at December 31,
2018, an increase of 3.5% over the total reported at the end of 2017.
“We once again are very pleased to report our most profitable year in
the Bank’s history, recording a return on beginning-of-the-year equity
of 10.9%,” said Frank Di Tomaso, the Bank’s Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer. “Further, we are proud to remain a safe, strong bank, and I
commend our team of banking professionals for its commitment to serve
our clients, community and shareholders with excellence, which has
always been the key driver of our success.”
At December 31, 2018, shareholders’ equity totaled $33.1 million and the
Bank’s total capital ratio was 14.48%, significantly exceeding the “well
capitalized” level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The
Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions,
retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well
as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential
sources of liquidity.
Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service
commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is
focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its
businesses. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which
in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local,
experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing
businesses need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to
executive management and experienced professional staff members to
address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to
SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also
technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying,
remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire
transfers, among other cash management facilities.
We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa
Clarita Valley’s residents, including individuals, small businesses and
non-profit organizations, for fourteen years, and we truly appreciate
the relationships we’ve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any
of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and
together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy
community.
Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters
23780 Magic Mountain
Parkway
Santa Clarita, California 91355
(661) 362-6000
www.bankofsantaclarita.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the
Bank’s current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating
results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking
statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline
in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service
providers as these factors may impact the Bank’s operating results, its
ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Bank’s
earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake,
and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or
circumstances after the date of such statements.
|
|
BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
|
|
$
|
4,574
|
|
|
$
|
6,595
|
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
|
|
|
36,000
|
|
|
|
41,200
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
14,645
|
|
|
|
15,989
|
Loans, Net
|
|
|
|
229,456
|
|
|
|
221,612
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
22,630
|
|
|
|
21,820
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
$
|
307,409
|
|
|
$
|
308,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Market, Savings and Demand
|
|
|
$
|
74,132
|
|
|
$
|
92,156
|
Time
|
|
|
|
58,453
|
|
|
|
59,058
|
Total Interest-Bearing
|
|
|
|
132,585
|
|
|
|
151,214
|
Noninterest-Bearing
|
|
|
|
97,435
|
|
|
|
79,067
|
Total
|
|
|
|
230,020
|
|
|
|
230,281
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
42,000
|
|
|
|
46,000
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,306
|
|
|
|
2,778
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
274,326
|
|
|
|
279,059
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
33,083
|
|
|
|
29,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
$
|
307,409
|
|
|
$
|
308,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
For the Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Loans
|
|
|
$
|
2,614
|
|
|
$
|
2,495
|
|
|
$
|
10,371
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,425
|
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
|
737
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
|
|
324
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
|
|
2,975
|
|
|
|
2,786
|
|
|
|
11,706
|
|
|
|
|
10,510
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
Money Market and Savings Deposits
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
482
|
Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
918
|
|
|
|
|
711
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
776
|
|
|
|
|
693
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
|
2,225
|
|
|
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
2,447
|
|
|
|
2,254
|
|
|
|
9,481
|
|
|
|
|
8,558
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
|
98
|
Net Interest Income after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
2,377
|
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
|
9,531
|
|
|
|
|
8,460
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
|
756
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
1,447
|
|
|
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
5,638
|
|
|
|
|
5,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
|
4,509
|
|
|
|
|
3,476
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
|
1,641
|
Net Earnings
|
|
|
$
|
795
|
|
|
$
|
390
|
|
|
$
|
3,184
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
