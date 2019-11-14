Bank of Santa Clarita : Announces Proposed Three-for-Two Stock Split

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC Pink: BSCA) announced today that the Bank’s Board of Directors has proposed a three-for-two stock split of the Bank’s Common Stock. The stock split is subject to the approval by the California Department of Business Oversight of an amendment to the Bank’s Articles of Incorporation to effect the split. A record date and payment date for the stock split will be set following receipt of regulatory approval.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in October 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on the needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005728/en/