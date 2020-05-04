Bank of Santa Clarita : April 24, 2020 – First Quarter Results (Press Release)

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Frank Di Tomaso For Immediate Release Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer (661) 362-6000

Bank of Santa Clarita's Earnings Growth Continues

SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA - April 24, 2020. Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Bank of Santa Clarita reported net income of $685,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $658,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $758,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

In reviewing operating results for the first quarter of 2020, the Bank reported $2.2 million of interest income before provision for credit losses consistent with the prior quarter and $2.3 million for the same period last year. The Bank's provision for credit losses was $120,000 for the first quarter compared with $55,000 for the prior quarter and $110,000 for the same period last year. In determining the appropriate level of reserves for loan losses, the Bank considered the recent events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Total loans, net of deferred fees and discounts,of $237.9 million at March 31, 2020 represented an increase of $2.6 million, or 1.10%, from December 31, 2019.

Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: "While it is unknown how this pandemic will continue to unfold, and its direct impact on our customers, Bank of Santa Clarita remains focused on our commitment to our customers, our associates, and our shareholders. We developed a community outreach task force and the Bank was on the forefront offering its customers loans under Sec. 1102 of the CARES Act, the "Paycheck Protection Plan" and continues to serve both existing and new customers. Our strong capital, liquidity, and credit quality will allow us to continue to support the communities we serve and navigate through this pandemic. I am proud of our associates and confident in our ability to succeed despite these challenges."

At March 31, 2020, shareholders' equity totaled $37.8 million and the Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 15.87%, significantly exceeding the "well capitalized" level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.