Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of South Carolina Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 09:31am EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (Nasdaq: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $1,341,636, or $0.24 and $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 – a decrease of $499,211, or 27.12%, from earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $1,840,847, or $0.33 basic and diluted earnings per share. Unaudited earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $507,957, or 14.39%, to $3,022,154 compared to $3,530,111 for the six months ended June 20, 2019. Annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were 1.28% and 11.46%, respectively, compared with June 30, 2019 annualized returns on average assets and average equity of 1.65% and 14.99%, respectively.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President of the Bank of South Carolina, stated, "An interest rate environment rivaling that of the Great Recession has continued to impact our margins and thus our profits for the second quarter. We are, however, encouraged by the outstanding contribution from our mortgage operation and the robust deposit growth already experienced this year.  Asset quality remains strong as we have not, to-date, experienced a significant number of requests from borrowers for payment deferrals or other accommodations.  Our exposure to the hospitality and retail markets is minimal.

Our participation in the Payroll Protection Program resulted in the origination of 266 loans totaling more than $37 million.  We are extremely proud of the effort put forth by our employees to serve the needs of Lowcountry businesses and not-for-profit organizations during these difficult times.

We remain well capitalized and continue to reward our shareholders, having paid quarterly cash dividends in 123 of the last 125 quarters. I am encouraged that, in the last half of this year, we will continue to serve and support our customers with the goal for all to remain healthy."

The following table shows the balance sheet and income statement highlights:










(Unaudited)
June 30,


(Unaudited)

June 30,


2020


2019









Common stock shares outstanding                      

5,530,682


5,525,278

Book value per share                   

$               9.75


$               8.94

Total assets                                

$  542,582,502


$  442,374,445





Three Months Ended












Net income                               

$      1,341,636


$      1,840,847





Basic earnings per share                        

$               0.24


$               0.33

Diluted earnings per share                       

$               0.23


$               0.33





Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic                              

5,529,632


5,517,236

Diluted                         

5,714,121


5,587,985

Six Months Ended




Net income

$      3,022,154


$      3,530,111

Basic earnings per share

$               0.55


$               0.64

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.53


$               0.63

Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

5,529,944


5,515,832

Diluted

5,708,718


5,586,813

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-south-carolina-corporation-announces-second-quarter-earnings-301090365.html

SOURCE Bank of South Carolina Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aLENDINGTREE : Survey Finds 1 in 5 Americans Were Victims of Porch Pirates Since the Start of COVID-19 Stay-Home Orders
PR
09:50aSun Kissed and Numuni Announce CEO Robert Reynold's Upcoming Interview to discuss the Numuni Digital Monetization Platform and Onboarding Partners to Drive Revenue on Internationally Syndicated "MoneyTV" Show
NE
09:49aAGRITEK HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Update on Filing of 2019 Annual Audited Financials and Corporate Initiatives
AQ
09:49aFIELMANN AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
09:49aNYLIB Sends Troubled Debt Restructurings Letter to Regulators and Senators
PR
09:48aMATTIOLI WOODS : Government's Summer Statement 2020
PU
09:48aPETROLIA : Side-track well to be drilled in the Dugong well (PL 882) operated by Neptune Energy
AQ
09:48aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:48aHEALTHFIRST : Continues to Advance Digital Tools with Launch of Mobile App
PR
09:47aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : calls on UN to include Hindutva fascism in its counter-terrorism push - Press Release issued by Kashmir Media Service
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group