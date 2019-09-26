Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of South Carolina Corporation : Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:49am EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (NASDAQ: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share to shareholders of record October 7, 2019, payable October 31, 2019. This represents the 120th quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders – representing 30 years of rewarding our shareholders.

Additionally, in recognition of the upcoming opening of The Bank of South Carolina's newest office in North Charleston, the Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.10 per share to shareholders of record October 7, 2019, payable October 31, 2019.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are especially proud to not only declare our regular quarterly cash dividend but also an additional special cash dividend to recognize and celebrate the upcoming opening of our North Charleston office. This location will continue our model of strong asset quality, consistent earnings growth, stable capital, and investment in our bankers and the communities they serve."

The Bank of South Carolina, a De Novo Charter, which opened in 1987 at 256 Meeting Street, has offices in Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community. A fifth office at 9403 Highway 78 in North Charleston is under construction and anticipated to open in the fourth quarter of 2019. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-south-carolina-corporation-declares-dividend-300926226.html

SOURCE Bank of South Carolina Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : The Phishing Industry
PU
11:23aCISCO : Delivers a Full Suite of Enterprise-class Services to Enable Collaboration Without Compromise
PU
11:22aBNP PARIBAS : Victims of Sudan violence file complaint against BNP Paribas
RE
11:20aARAMCO PICKS SMBC NIKKO SECURITIES AS FIRST JAPANESE BOOKRUNNER FOR IPO : sources
RE
11:20aFACEBOOK : Instagram's Content Factories Are Huge -- And a -2-
DJ
11:20aASKO Recalls Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard
PR
11:20aFACEBOOK : Instagram's Content Factories Are Huge -- And a Growing Problem for Facebook
DJ
11:19aEmpire Post Media, Inc. Announces the Visit and Future Collaboration with SAEN South Korean Group
GL
11:19aPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of September 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC – VNTR
GL
11:18aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION : 26 SepFirst Half 2019 Financial Results - Significant increase in the Group's profitability
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group