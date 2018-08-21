Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Southern California, N.A. Expands Los Angeles Banking Team with the Addition of Three Branch Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:10pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, Calif., announced the addition of three tenured Branch Managers to support the company's recent expansion into Los Angeles County.

Bank of Southern California N.A.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, Calif., announced the addition of three tenured Branch Managers to support the company's recent expansion into Los Angeles County.

Sergio Gomez - Vice President, Branch Manager, Santa Fe Springs and Commerce:
Mr. Gomez has joined Bank of Southern California as Vice President, Branch Manager and will focus on deposit acquisition, sales and relationship development for the Santa Fe Springs and Commerce offices. He brings 23 years of local banking experience, specializing in business banking, internal branch operations and branch management. Mr. Gomez was formerly Vice President, Branch Manager for a regional bank's Montebello and Downey offices.

Carlos Huiza - Vice President, Branch Manager, Lancaster:
Mr. Huiza has joined the company as Vice President, Branch Manager and will oversee deposit growth, sales and profitability for the Lancaster branch. He has more than 18 years of experience working for business banks in the Los Angeles market. Mr. Huiza was previously Vice President, Branch Manager for a California-based bank in Woodland Hills and Calabasas. He holds a bachelor's degree from University of Phoenix.

Stuart Cano - Vice President, Branch Manager, Glendale:
Mr. Cano has joined the Bank as Vice President, Branch Manager and will be responsible for the customer service, performance and profitability of the Glendale branch, as well as staff development. With 25 years of banking experience, he is a well-known and respected banking professional with a commitment to delivering superior service. Prior to joining the Bank, he held a similar role at a California-based business bank. Active in the community, Mr. Cano is involved in numerous philanthropic organizations and serves as Board Chair for New Horizons Charter Academy. He holds a bachelor's degree from Instituto Latino Americano in Honduras.

"The Bank's recent expansion into Los Angeles through our acquisition of Americas United Bank, makes this is a natural time to grow and strengthen our branch banking team," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of these three experienced and proven leaders will allow us to further develop the Los Angeles market and reinforce our commitment to the Southern California community," noted Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California:
A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego, Los Angeles, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in Orange County.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

Tickers: OTC Pink:BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS: BCAL / OP: BCAL

News Source: Bank of Southern California NA

Related link: https://www.banksocal.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bank-of-southern-california-n-a-expands-los-angeles-banking-team-with-the-addition-of-three-branch-managers/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pBritain can't afford to close door to EU banks after Brexit
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:11pDollar weakens after Trump criticizes Fed
RE
01:10pBank of Southern California, N.A. Expands Los Angeles Banking Team with the Addition of Three Branch Managers
SE
01:05pThe Cooksey Team Included in Dallas Business Journal’s 2018 Best Places to Work’
SE
12:52pExclusive - Trump demands Fed help on economy, complains about interest rate rises
RE
12:52pASIA MARKETS: Japan's Nikkei Drops As Yen Maintains Dollar Advantage
DJ
12:51pEXCLUSIVE : Trump doesn't expect much from China trade talks this week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : H1 2018 Financial Results
5INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.