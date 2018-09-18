Bank of Southern California, N.A. Names Helen Johnson Senior VP, Loan Administration Manager

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sep 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Helen Johnson has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Loan Administration Manager.



She will be responsible for all functions related to loan processing, documentation, compliance and loan servicing.



Mrs. Johnson is an accomplished banking professional with a wealth of experience covering SBA lending, loan processing, business development, and portfolio management in the San Diego market. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, she served as Vice President, Business Development Officer for CapitalSource, a division of Pacific Western Bank. With a commitment to the community, she served as the emeritus President and Board Member of the Escondido East Rotary Club.



"Helen's thirty-eight-year banking career, including twenty-five years in SBA lending, will be an asset as we look to further develop and expand our loan administration group," said Robert Marshall, Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer. "Her in-depth knowledge of commercial lending will be invaluable to our continued growth in the Southern California region," concluded Marshall.



About Bank of Southern California



A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses.



The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in Orange County.



For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.



