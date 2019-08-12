Log in
Bank of Southern California N.A. Names Joel Ewan Senior Vice President, Credit Administration

08/12/2019 | 07:05am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of Joel Ewan as Senior Vice President, Credit Administration. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for managing, implementing, and evaluating credit policy initiatives as well as analyzing and structuring commercial credit for clients across multiple industry sectors.

Joel Ewan of BCAL

Mr. Ewan is an accomplished professional in the banking industry with nearly 40 years of experience in managing all aspects of commercial and consumer lending in the San Diego region. He brings a wealth of knowledge having held positions at different financial institutions across the region, most recently serving as Executive Vice President for Primary Funding Corporation. Involved in the community, Mr. Ewan served on the Board of Directors for the Risk Management Association and the Neighborhood National Bank Board of Directors. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree with distinction in Finance from the New York University.

"Joel is a strong addition to our underwriting and credit administration team," said Robert Marshall, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. "He has a long and distinguished career as an executive level credit officer and will play a significant role as we continue to expand our reach throughout Southern California and strategically position the bank for continued growth," concluded Marshall.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0812s2p-Joel-Ewan-300dpi.jpg

Tickers: OTC Pink:BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL / OP: BCAL

News Source: Bank of Southern California NA

Related link: https://www.banksocal.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bank-of-southern-california-n-a-names-joel-ewan-senior-vice-president-credit-administration/
