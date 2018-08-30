Log in
Bank of Southern California N.A. Names Laura H. Araluce Vice President, Branch Manager

08/30/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Laura H. Araluce has joined the company as Vice President, Branch Manager. She will be responsible for growing Bank of Southern California's presence in Orange County.

The company first announced plans to enter the market in January 2018, through the opening of a loan production office in the city of Orange. The bank is currently in the process of identifying a permanent branch location which will also serve as its regional banking center in the market.

Mrs. Araluce has a demonstrated track record of helping local businesses grow and succeed. She brings more than 30 years of banking and branch management experience to her role. Most recently, she served in a similar role for a well-known regional bank managing two Orange County offices.

"Laura is a highly-regarded Branch Manager offering extensive in-market expertise, a proven record of success, a strong commitment to the community and a dedication to providing best in class customer service," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The addition of Laura to our branch banking team is an important step in growing Bank of Southern California's footprint and expanding our Orange County presence," concluded Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in Orange County.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

Tickers: OTC Pink:BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS: BCAL / OP: BCAL

News Source: Bank of Southern California NA

Related link: https://www.banksocal.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bank-of-southern-california-n-a-names-laura-h-araluce-vice-president-branch-manager/
