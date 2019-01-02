Log in
Bank of Southern California, N.A. Names Lori Boucher Vice President Branch Manager in La Quinta

01/02/2019 | 12:00pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has named Lori Boucher Vice President, Branch Manager. She will be responsible for sales and service of both consumer and business relationships at Bank of Southern California's La Quinta branch in Coachella Valley.

Lori Boucher of Bank of Southern Calif.

Mrs. Boucher is a results-oriented leader with a strong track record of performance, bringing 38 years of banking experience, including fifteen years as a Branch Manager. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, she served as the Branch Manager of One West Bank's Indian Wells Branch.

Mrs. Boucher is a results-oriented leader with a strong track record of performance, bringing 38 years of banking experience, including fifteen years as a Branch Manager. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, she served as the Branch Manager of One West Bank's Indian Wells Branch.

"Lori is an outstanding addition to our dynamic Coachella Valley banking team," said Pam Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. "Her strong sales and results-driven experience, along with her extensive industry knowledge and commitment to delivering superior service, will play a key role in growing Bank of Southern California's regional presence," concluded Isaacson.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses.

The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0102s2p-boucher-300dpi.jpg
*Photo Caption: Bank of Southern California names Lori Boucher Vice President, Branch Manager.

Tickers: OTC Pink:BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS: BCAL / OP: BCAL

News Source: Bank of Southern California NA

Related link: https://www.banksocal.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bank-of-southern-california-n-a-names-lori-boucher-vice-president-branch-manager-in-la-quinta/
