Bank of Southern California N.A. Names Scott Yates Regional Managing Director

02/06/2019 | 06:05am EST

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb 06, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has expanded its business development team with the appointment of Scott Yates as Group Managing Director of Branch Sales and Deposit Origination. He will be responsible for leading the branch banking group in their efforts to grow the bank's core deposits, deepening existing client relationships and originating new client relationships.

Mr. Yates brings more than 14 years of industry experience specializing in commercial banking, treasury management, and sales management. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Regional Banking Manager for Silvergate Bank. Active in the community, he serves as an Advisory Board Member for the San Diego Financial Literacy Center. Mr. Yates holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona.

"Scott is a strong addition to the Branch Banking team and brings extensive sales management and commercial banking expertise along with a strong reputation and history of performance," said Gaylin Anderson, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer.

"His experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in further developing the team and growing our market presence in Southern California," concluded Anderson.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients.

The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (858) 847-4780.

Tickers: OTC Pink:BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS: BCAL / OP: BCAL

News Source: Bank of Southern California NA

Related link: https://www.banksocal.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bank-of-southern-california-n-a-names-scott-yates-regional-managing-director/
