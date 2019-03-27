Log in
Bank of Southern California NA : Appoints Ashley Lopez as Branch Managing Director

03/27/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Bank of Southern California Appoints Ashley Lopez

as Branch Managing Director

San Diego, Calif., March 27, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of Ashley Lopez as Branch Managing Director for the company's Carlsbad office. She will be responsible for expanding Bank of Southern California's market presence by actively seeking new business banking relationships with a focus on San Diego's North County communities.

Mrs. Lopez has nearly ten years of industry experience encompassing sales, operations and cash management. Most recently, she served as Regional Relationship Banking Officer for Silvergate Bank covering Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego Counties. She holds a bachelor's degree from California State University Channel Islands.

"Ashley is a seasoned banker with deep local roots and a passion for serving San Diego's business community," said Gaylin Anderson, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. "We are excited to welcome Ashley to the team and are confident that she will help us strengthen our position in the market," concluded Anderson.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution- driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.comor call (858) 847-4780.

Media Contact:

Amanda Conover

Bank of Southern California aconover@banksocal.com 858.847.4762

* * *

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California NA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 16:24:08 UTC
