Bank of Southern California NA Appoints John E. Chung as Group Managing Director

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of John Chung as Group Managing Director of Business Banking. He will be responsible for leading the team's impact of meeting the banking needs of small to medium sized businesses throughout Southern California.



Mr. Chung is an accomplished and effective team leader with more than 17 years of commercial banking experience. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, National Sales Director for Crossroads Small Business Solutions. Prior, he maintained leadership positions with Banc of California and City National Bank. Mr. Chung holds a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.



"John is a deeply rooted and experienced banker with a long history of developing and leading successful banking teams," said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "The addition of John to our business banking group further complements our experienced and growing team as we continue to expand our presence in Southern California," concluded DiVita.



About Bank of Southern California:



A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients.



The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles.



For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (858) 847-4780.



