Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Southern California NA Appoints John E. Chung as Group Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 07:05am EST

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of John Chung as Group Managing Director of Business Banking. He will be responsible for leading the team's impact of meeting the banking needs of small to medium sized businesses throughout Southern California.

John E Chung of BCAL

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of John Chung as Group Managing Director of Business Banking. He will be responsible for leading the team's impact of meeting the banking needs of small to medium sized businesses throughout Southern California.

Mr. Chung is an accomplished and effective team leader with more than 17 years of commercial banking experience. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, National Sales Director for Crossroads Small Business Solutions. Prior, he maintained leadership positions with Banc of California and City National Bank. Mr. Chung holds a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.

"John is a deeply rooted and experienced banker with a long history of developing and leading successful banking teams," said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "The addition of John to our business banking group further complements our experienced and growing team as we continue to expand our presence in Southern California," concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients.

The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (858) 847-4780.

Tickers: OTC Pink:BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS: BCAL / OP: BCAL

News Source: Bank of Southern California NA

Related link: https://www.banksocal.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bank-of-southern-california-na-appoints-john-e-chung-as-group-managing-director/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Finish Mixed Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade Talks
DJ
07:24aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Boosting access to finance for women-led small businesses in Albania
PU
07:17aNo ECB? No sweat for euro zone bond markets
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aU.S. sends 70 questions to WTO about China's subsidies
RE
07:14aChina's Huawei excluded from Czech tax tender after security warning
RE
07:11aAT&T misses phone subscriber estimates amid stiff competition
RE
07:08aStocks steady before Fed as Apple relief offsets Brexit complications
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
5QUEST PHARMATECH INC : QUEST PHARMATECH : Announces Results from AGM

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.