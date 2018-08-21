Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Southern California NA : Expands Los Angeles Banking Team with the Addition of Three Branch Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 05:32pm CEST

Bank of Southern California Expands Los Angeles Banking Team with the Addition of Three Branch Managers

San Diego, August 21, 2018 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, CA., announced the addition of three tenured Branch Managers to support the company's recent expansion into Los Angeles County.

Sergio Gomez - Vice President, Branch Manager, Santa Fe Springs and Commerce

Mr. Gomez has joined Bank of Southern California as Vice President, Branch Manager and will focus on deposit acquisition, sales and relationship development for the Santa Fe Springs and Commerce offices. He brings 23 years of local banking experience, specializing in business banking, internal branch operations and branch management. Mr. Gomez was formerly Vice President, Branch Manager for a regional bank's Montebello and Downey offices.

Carlos Huiza - Vice President, Branch Manager, Lancaster

Mr. Huiza has joined the company as Vice President, Branch Manager and will oversee deposit growth, sales and profitability for the Lancaster branch. He has more than 18 years of experience working for business banks in the Los Angeles market. Mr. Huiza was previously Vice President, Branch Manager for a California-based bank in Woodland Hills and Calabasas. He holds a bachelor's degree from University of Phoenix.

Stuart Cano - Vice President, Branch Manager, Glendale

Mr. Cano has joined the Bank as Vice President, Branch Manager and will be responsible for the customer service, performance and profitability of the Glendale branch, as well as staff development. With 25 years of banking experience, he is a well-known and respected banking professional with a commitment to delivering superior service. Prior to joining the Bank, he held a similar role at a California-based business bank. Active in the community, Mr. Cano is involved in numerous philanthropic organizations and serves as Board Chair for New Horizons Charter Academy. He holds a bachelor's degree from Instituto Latino Americano in Honduras.

"The Bank's recent expansion into Los Angeles through our acquisition of Americas United Bank, makes this is a natural time to grow and strengthen our branch banking team," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of these three experienced and proven leaders will allow us to further develop the Los Angeles market and reinforce our commitment to the Southern California community," noted Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego, Los Angeles, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in Orange County. For more information, please visit www.banksocal.com or call (858) 847-4780.

Media Contact: Tony DiVita

Bank of Southern California tdivita@banksocal.com 858.847.4783

* * *

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California NA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 15:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Atlantia S.p.A. – ATASY
BU
11:56aEVOLUTION OF AUTOMATION REPORT : Growth in Plant Floor Automation and Integrated Communications is at a Pivotal Junction - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:56aDurham, N.C., Public Works Department Uses Nearmap Aerial Imagery to Manage Massive City Growth and Revitalization
BU
11:56aCURE MEDIA GROUP : Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with The Biden Cancer Initiative
BU
11:55aESSITY : Associate Asaleo Care Recognizes Impairments in Half-year Report
PR
11:55aCHARLES SCHWAB : JPMorgan To Offer Free Trading for Bank Customers
DJ
11:54aDRONE USA INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54a2018 Beverage Trends in Packaging and Processing - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:52aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : W Hotels Set to Dazzle the Dynasty with the Debut of Flagship Hotel in Northwest China, W Xi’an
PU
11:52aXIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Despatch of Circular
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend -- Update
5TESLA : TESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.