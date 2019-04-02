Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Southern California NA : Extends Loan Facility to NTC Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Bank of Southern California Extends Loan Facility

to NTC Foundation

San Diego, April 2, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, CA., announced today that it has extended a loan facility to the NTC Foundation, a San Diego-basednon-profit organization focused on creating a destination for arts and culture at the former Naval Training Center in San Diego. The new loan facility provided funds for the rehabilitation and refinancing of commercial real estate located in ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station.

Over a decade ago, the NTC Foundation created an unprecedented opportunity for the San Diego community by introducing ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The historical district for arts, culture and creativity serves as a dynamic hub for both nonprofits and artists, showcasing the hallmarks of the San Diego region and helping fuel the local economy.

"It was important for us to work with a bank that understands our goals and supports our mission to enrich the lives of San Diegans through arts and culture," said Christopher Kiefer, Chief Financial Officer of NTC Foundation. "We appreciate our relationship with Bank of Southern California. Our tenant mix of community serving and arts related non-profit organizations mixed with visual artists, museums, galleries and creative retail is different than what is found in most real estate projects. Bank of Southern California was able to quickly understand the nuances of our specific business mission and offered a banking package that exceeded the criteria set up by our Finance Committee. We greatly value their support and guidance," added Kiefer.

"Bank of Southern California has been serving the San Diego community for over 18 years and continues its strong commitment to businesses and organizations focused on contributing to the local economy, enriching our community, and preserving the city's culture and history," said Marie Crivello, Senior Managing Director at Bank of Southern California. "We are excited to support the NTC Foundation in their continued efforts to create a special place that was once a shuttered Naval base," Crivello concluded.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven,relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in West Los Angeles and Orange County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/or call (858) 847-4780.

Media Contact:

Amanda Conover

Bank of Southern California aconover@banksocal.com858.847.4762

* * *

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California NA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pQUALCOMM : Announces, Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, to Leave Company as of Today
PR
06:45pPG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
RE
06:45pKen Ludlum Appointed to IRIDEX Board of Directors
GL
06:39pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create industrial cloud platform
AQ
06:39pPALESTINE INSURANCE : PICO) disclose a material events(Violations).
AQ
06:39pPALESTINE INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT : PIIC) sets 2019-04-17 as a date of its Board of Directors meeting.
AQ
06:39pMINAPHARM PHARMACEUTICALS : MIPH.CA) Corporate Governance Report
AQ
06:39pGLOBAL UNITED INSURANCE : GUI) sets 2019-04-10 as a date of its General Assembly meeting.
AQ
06:39pMEDITERRANEAN&GULF COOP INSRNC&RINSRN : MedGulf's accumulated loss goes down in 12M
AQ
06:39pRIVA PHARMA (RIVA.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2018 Results(NILEX)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3EL AHRAM CO. FOR PRINTING AND PACKIN : EL AHRAM FOR PRINTING AND PACKING : EPPK.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2..
4EGYPTIAN INT'L PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST : EGYPTIAN 'L PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Release from Egyptian Internati..
5SOUTH ELECTRONICS : SOUTH ELECTRONICS : F.S-(SECO)-02-04-2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About