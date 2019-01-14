Bank of Southern California NA : Names Bill Lamison Vice President, Underwriter

Bank of Southern California Names Bill Lamison

Vice President, Underwriter

San Diego, Calif., January 14, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of Bill Lamison as Vice President, Underwriter. He will join the company's established business banking team and will be responsible for structuring, analyzing and underwriting commercial credit for new clients as well as managing an existing portfolio of customers.

Mr. Lamison brings nearly 40 years of industry experience covering all aspects of commercial, consumer and real estate lending. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Senior Credit Analyst for the Commercial Real Estate Group at Silvergate Bank. Active in the community, he is a member of the La Jolla Rotary Club and supports fundraising efforts for La Jolla YMCA and United Way. Bill holds a bachelor's degree from Eisenhower College in New York.

"We are excited to welcome Bill to our business banking team," said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "Bill's depth of underwriting knowledge and industry experience will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and provide financing for even more small to mid-sized businesses throughout Southern California," concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

