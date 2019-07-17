Log in
Bank of Southern California NA : Names Ian McKay Managing Director

07/17/2019 | 11:45am EDT

San Diego, Calif., July 17, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has expanded its business development team with the hiring of Ian McKay as Managing Director of Business Banking. He will focus on developing and managing a portfolio of small to medium sized businesses located throughout Orange County.

Mr. McKay is a seasoned and accomplished banking professional, bringing over a decade of experience in portfolio management, financial advising, and commercial business lending. Prior to joining the Bank, he most recently served as Relationship Manager for City National Bank. Mr. McKay is involved in the community and serves as a Board Member for the OC Phillies Philanthropy Organization. Additionally, he volunteers with the Special Olympics and The Autism Community in Action (TACA). He holds a bachelor's degree from California State University Chico and a professional certificate in financial planning from University of California, Irvine.

'Ian is a well-established and experienced banker with deep roots and a track record of successful performance in his market,' said John Chung, Group Managing Director. 'The addition of Ian to our business banking team will be integral to strengthening and growing Bank of Southern California's regional presence,' concluded Chung.

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California NA published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 15:44:00 UTC
