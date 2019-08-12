Log in
Bank of Southern California NA : Names Joel Ewan Senior Vice President, Credit Administration

08/12/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

San Diego, Calif., August 12, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of Joel Ewan as Senior Vice President, Credit Administration. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for managing, implementing, and evaluating credit policy initiatives as well as analyzing and structuring commercial credit for clients across multiple industry sectors.

Mr. Ewan is an accomplished professional in the banking industry with nearly 40 years of experience in managing all aspects of commercial and consumer lending in the San Diego region. Joel brings a wealth of knowledge having held positions at different financial institutions across the region, most recently serving as Executive Vice President for Primary Funding Corporation. Involved in the community, Mr. Ewan served on the Board of Directors for the Risk Management Association and the Neighborhood National Bank Board of Directors. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree with distinction in Finance from the New York University.

'Joel is a strong addition to our underwriting and credit administration team,' said Robert Marshall, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. 'He has a long and distinguished career as an executive level credit officer and will play a significant role as we continue to expand our reach throughout Southern California and strategically position the bank for continued growth,' concluded Marshall.

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California NA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 18:21:02 UTC
