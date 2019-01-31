Log in
Bank of Southern California NA : Names John Chung Regional Managing Director

01/31/2019 | 12:39am EST

Bank of Southern California Appoints John E. Chung as Regional Managing Director

San Diego, Calif., January 30, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of John Chung as Regional Managing Director of the Business Banking Group. He will be responsible for expanding the group's client base, growing customer relationships and leading the team's impact and presence throughout Southern California.

Mr. Chung is an accomplished and effective banking leader with more than 17 years of commercial banking experience. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, National Sales Director for Crossroads Small Business Solutions covering the Los Angeles and Orange County markets. Prior to that, he maintained leadership positions with Banc of California and City National Bank. Mr. Chung holds a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.

"John is a deeply rooted and experienced banker with a long history of building, developing, and leading successful business banking teams throughout Southern California," said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "The addition of John to our business banking group is a necessary step in further advancing our team and strengthening our growing presence in the region," concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (858) 847-4780.

Media Contact:

Amanda Conover

Bank of Southern California aconover@banksocal.com 858.847.4762

* * *

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California NA published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 05:38:01 UTC
