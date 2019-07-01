Log in
Bank of Southern California NA : Names Robby Piper Senior Managing Director

07/01/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Bank of Southern California Names Robby Piper

Senior Managing Director

San Diego, Calif., July 1, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Robby Piper has joined the company as Senior Managing Director, Business Banking. He will be responsible for expanding Bank of Southern California's client base by actively seeking new business opportunities in Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Mr. Piper, a veteran banker with a proven history of results-driven success, has more than twenty years of industry experience working with small to mid-sized businesses from Orange County to the Inland Empire. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he held similar roles at Citizens Business Bank and Union Bank. Involved in the community, he served as the past President and Board Member for the Exchange Club of Magnolia Center. Mr. Piper obtained a bachelor's degree from California State University in San Bernardino.

"We are pleased to welcome Robby to Bank of Southern California's robust Business Banking team. His well-established network in the Orange and Riverside markets, along with his reputation for outstanding performance and customer service, make him a great asset," said John Chung, Group Managing Director. "Robby will play an integral role as we continue to expand the Bank's presence and further position ourselves as the bank of choice for Southern California businesses," concluded Chung.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution- driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/or call (858) 847-4780.

Media Contact:

Amanda Conover

Bank of Southern California aconover@banksocal.com 858.847.4762

* * *

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California NA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 23:52:10 UTC
