Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Southern California NA : Promotes Tony DiVita to Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

Bank of Southern California Promotes Tony DiVita

to Chief Operating Officer

San Diego, Calif., April 15, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has named Tony DiVita Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Mr. DiVita joined Bank of Southern California in 2011 and most recently held the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for overall company performance, providing day-to-day leadership ensuring goals and objectives are achieved.

"Tony's experience, skills and knowledge of our business is invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives and plan of growing Bank of Southern California into the bank of choice for businesses and employer of choice for employees in Southern California," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. Tony is uniquely qualified to drive strategic priorities and accountability, with a focus on operational excellence. He will play a key role in helping us achieve our next level of growth," concluded Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution- driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.comor call (858) 847-4780.

Media Contact:

Amanda Conover

Bank of Southern California aconover@banksocal.com 858.847.4762

* * *

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California NA published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pQxMD Adapts Scientific Papers into Interactive Clinical Decision Support Tools
BU
01:17pMount Pleasant Aspen Dental Practice Relocates to Enhance Patient Experience
BU
01:16pSHIFTPIXY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:16pENIRO : publishes annual report for 2018 and corrects for a minor change of results 2018
AQ
01:16pSHAW COMMUNICATIONS : Bowen Island Residents Get the Superior Connectivity They Deserve With Growth of Shaw's Broadband Network
AQ
01:16pAddus HomeCare Announces First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
01:15pGOLDMAN SACHS : offers fresh details on overhaul progress as revenue slides
RE
01:15pLAWSUIT : Juul violating federal law by marketing to teens
AQ
01:15pEloxx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2019 5th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (STRH) Life Sciences Summit on May 7, 2019
GL
01:14pGOLDMAN SACHS : offers fresh details on overhaul progress as revenue slides
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC : ORGANIGRAM : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Record Net Revenue of $26.9..
4CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About