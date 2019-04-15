Bank of Southern California NA : Promotes Tony DiVita to Chief Operating Officer

Bank of Southern California Promotes Tony DiVita

to Chief Operating Officer

San Diego, Calif., April 15, 2019 - Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has named Tony DiVita Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Mr. DiVita joined Bank of Southern California in 2011 and most recently held the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for overall company performance, providing day-to-day leadership ensuring goals and objectives are achieved.

"Tony's experience, skills and knowledge of our business is invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives and plan of growing Bank of Southern California into the bank of choice for businesses and employer of choice for employees in Southern California," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. Tony is uniquely qualified to drive strategic priorities and accountability, with a focus on operational excellence. He will play a key role in helping us achieve our next level of growth," concluded Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution- driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.comor call (858) 847-4780.

Media Contact:

Amanda Conover

Bank of Southern California aconover@banksocal.com 858.847.4762

* * *