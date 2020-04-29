Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Southern California, NA and CalWest Bancorp, the Holding Company for CalWest Bank, Announce Changes to Merger Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

SAN DIEGO and RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL) and CalWest Bancorp (OTCBB: CALW), today announced that they have renegotiated the terms of their merger and have agreed to amend the initial Definitive Agreement announced on October 21, 2019 following shareholder meetings held on April 22, 2020.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pEXCLUSIVE : Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing - sources
RE
03:41pDollar drops as Fed repeats vow to support economy
RE
03:39pDollar drops as Fed repeats vow to support economy
RE
03:34pAmazon is Wall Street's biggest winner from coronavirus
RE
03:32pGE warns of more pain ahead as pandemic deals $1 billion cash hit
RE
03:31pTrump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug in coronavirus fight
RE
03:16pData on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pBank of Southern California, NA and CalWest Bancorp, the Holding Company for CalWest Bank, Announce Changes to Merger Agreement
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
5BP PLC : BP Posts Loss, Increase in Debt -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group