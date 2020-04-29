|
Bank of Southern California, NA and CalWest Bancorp, the Holding Company for CalWest Bank, Announce Changes to Merger Agreement
04/29/2020 | 03:15pm EDT
SAN DIEGO and RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL) and CalWest Bancorp (OTCBB: CALW), today announced that they have renegotiated the terms of their merger and have agreed to amend the initial Definitive Agreement announced on October 21, 2019 following shareholder meetings held on April 22, 2020.
|
|