Bank of Spain head wants economic reforms, sees late 2020 recovery

By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo

Spain's damaged economy needs urgent structural reforms to cope with the coronavirus impact, but should see some recovery in the second half of this year, the central bank head said on Tuesday.

"The design and implementation of reforms should be accelerated, as their credible implementation can generate positive effects on spending, investment and hiring even in the very short term," Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

Speaking to a Spanish parliamentary committee, he noted the need for pension and labour reforms, and added that the strategy should be deployed on a long-term basis with a high degree of consensus among political parties.

"Fiscal consolidation, for its part, should be implemented once the economy returns to a solid growth path, but its early definition and communication would have important benefits for the credibility of our economic policy," he said.

The Spanish economy is heading for its worst performance on record in 2020, with a contraction of between 9% to 11.6%, according to the Bank of Spain.

But it also forecast this month that a recovery would start in the second half, with GDP likely to bounce back to growth between 7.7% to 9.1% next year.

On Tuesday, De Cos said that economic activity had already started to recover during the lifting of the lockdown measures.

"If this continues, it will give way to a more favourable performance in the second half of the year," he said, noting, however, that there was still "considerable uncertainty".

De Cos said that in the best-case scenario, the Spanish economy could grow 16% the third quarter versus the previous three months, which would be its biggest quarterly increase on record.

Spain has been one of the nations worst-affected by the COVID-19 disease, with 28,324 deaths and 246,504 cases so far, and a three-month lockdown that pulverised the economy.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)