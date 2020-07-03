Log in
Bank of Thailand : Announcement of a substitute holiday for Songkran festival for Financial Institutions and Specialised Financial Institutions

07/03/2020 | 12:49am EDT
BOT Press Release No. 38/2020

Announcement of a substitute holiday for Songkran festival for Financial Institutions and Specialised Financial Institutions

​On 30th June 2020, the Cabinet has announced that 27th July 2020 is a substitute holiday for Songkran festival.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has considered and deemed appropriate to declare that 27th July 2020 is a substitute holiday for financial institutions and specialised financial institutions.

Bank of Thailand
2 July 2020

For further information, please contact: Banking Operation Policy Team
Tel: 0 2283 6876, 0 2283 6803
E-mail: BOPTeam@bot.or.th


Disclaimer

Bank of Thailand published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 04:48:07 UTC
