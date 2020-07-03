Bank of Thailand : Announcement of a substitute holiday for Songkran festival for Financial Institutions and Specialised Financial Institutions

​ BOT Press Release No. 38/2020



Announcement of a substitute holiday for Songkran festival for Financial Institutions and Specialised Financial Institutions

​On 30th June 2020, the Cabinet has announced that 27th July 2020 is a substitute holiday for Songkran festival.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has considered and deemed appropriate to declare that 27th July 2020 is a substitute holiday for financial institutions and specialised financial institutions.

Bank of Thailand

2 July 2020

For further information, please contact: Banking Operation Policy Team

Tel: 0 2283 6876, 0 2283 6803

E-mail: BOPTeam@bot.or.th





