Bank of Thailand : Announcement of a substitute holiday for Songkran festival for Financial Institutions and Specialised Financial Institutions

BOT Press Release No. 38/2020
Announcement of a substitute holiday for Songkran festival for Financial Institutions and Specialised Financial Institutions
On 30th June 2020, the Cabinet has announced that 27th July 2020 is a substitute holiday for Songkran festival.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has considered and deemed appropriate to declare that 27th July 2020 is a substitute holiday for financial institutions and specialised financial institutions.
Bank of Thailand
2 July 2020
