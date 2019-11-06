Log in
Bank of Thailand Expectedly Cuts Rate to Support Growth

11/06/2019 | 02:53am EST

Thailand's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate to its lowest in nearly a decade to boost the sagging economic growth.

The Bank of Thailand cut the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%. Eleven of the 13 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the central bank to cut the rate, bringing it to its lowest since June 2010. The central bank last cut the rate in August.

It wasn't a unanimous decision, though. Five members of the monetary policy committee voted in favor of the cut, while the remaining two wanted the central bank to hold steady, the BOT said on its website.

In September, the central bank lowered its growth and inflation forecasts for the country, while expressing concern over the appreciation of the Thai baht, which has gained nearly 7% so far this year against the U.S. dollar.

Economists expect Thailand's economy to remain under pressure in the near-term, and private investment and consumption growth to be subdued. The U.S.-China trade conflict too continues to weigh on the export-driven economy.

In a note ahead of the decision, Capital Economics said loose monetary policy would help guard against "the threat of a period of deflation" and likely put downward pressure on the baht. The research firm said it expects GDP growth to cool further to 2.0% on year in the third quarter, from 2.3% in the previous three months.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

