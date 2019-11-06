Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Thailand Lays Out Plan to Rein in Baht Strength

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:29am EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Thailand's central bank has a multi-step plan to tame the rise of the country's currency in a bid to encourage exports and bolster a weak economy.

The measures presented Wednesday include allowing exporters to keep foreign-currency proceeds overseas and letting retail investors put money in foreign securities without going through a Thai intermediary. The plan would also enable businesses and individuals to transfer funds abroad more freely and allow Thai investors to trade gold in foreign currencies.

The new, more relaxed regulations are set to take effect Friday and Bank of Thailand said they are aimed at stimulating capital outflows and easing the "pressure on the baht."

The move comes as analysts express doubts as to whether the quarter-percentage-point rate cut the BoT made--also on Wednesday--will be enough to weaken a baht that is up more than 6% versus the U.S. dollar so far this year, a rise primarily driven by Thailand's current-account surplus.

Capital Economics expect the measures will have limited effect.

"We continue to expect a strong baht as slowing global growth and trade tensions stoke demand for relative safe havens," it said in a note.

The USD/THB is currently up 0.20% at 30.30 versus 30.25 in New York trading late on Tuesday.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) 0.41% 33.552 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.25% 30.29 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aGerman industrial orders rise, offering hope for struggling sector
RE
04:39aInvestors left exposed as Trump's SEC gives America Inc helping hand
RE
04:39aHow the SEC is making life easier for corporate America
RE
04:35aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Indices
PU
04:33aThai baht dips after central bank rate cut, others lower
RE
04:29aBank of Thailand Lays Out Plan to Rein in Baht Strength
DJ
04:28aRisk rally hits pause button as markets await trade signals
RE
04:26aRisk rally hits pause button as markets await trade signals
RE
04:23aU.S. commerce sec says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon
RE
04:14aEuro zone economy at risk of contracting in fourth quarter - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Key information related to the Subsequent Offe..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : forecasts further rapid growth in 2020
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 3Q Profit Fell on Year
4Oil falls after three-day rally on larger-than-expected U.S. crude build
5MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group