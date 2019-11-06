Bank of Thailand Lays Out Plan to Rein in Baht Strength

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Thailand's central bank has a multi-step plan to tame the rise of the country's currency in a bid to encourage exports and bolster a weak economy.

The measures presented Wednesday include allowing exporters to keep foreign-currency proceeds overseas and letting retail investors put money in foreign securities without going through a Thai intermediary. The plan would also enable businesses and individuals to transfer funds abroad more freely and allow Thai investors to trade gold in foreign currencies.

The new, more relaxed regulations are set to take effect Friday and Bank of Thailand said they are aimed at stimulating capital outflows and easing the "pressure on the baht."

The move comes as analysts express doubts as to whether the quarter-percentage-point rate cut the BoT made--also on Wednesday--will be enough to weaken a baht that is up more than 6% versus the U.S. dollar so far this year, a rise primarily driven by Thailand's current-account surplus.

Capital Economics expect the measures will have limited effect.

"We continue to expect a strong baht as slowing global growth and trade tensions stoke demand for relative safe havens," it said in a note.

The USD/THB is currently up 0.20% at 30.30 versus 30.25 in New York trading late on Tuesday.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com