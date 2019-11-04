Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Thailand : Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions for the Third Quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:28am EST

No. 16/2019

Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions for the Third Quarter of 2019

The overall economic activities in the Southern region in the third quarter of 2019 expanded at a slower pace than the previous quarter as the decline in agricultural production, particularly in oil palm outputs. Manufacturing production continued to drop, led by lower production of rubber-relatedproducts, consistent with the decrease in value of merchandise exports. The tourism sector gained momentum from Chinese tourists due to the launch of new airline routes to Phuket. Private investment softened from the last quarter, while government spending decreased at a higher pace than the previous quarter, particularly in current spending. However, private consumption accelerated, following the expansion of durable goods spending.

On the stability front, the inflation rate turned to be negative mainly on the back of the decrease in global crude oil prices. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate increased, owing to a decline in both farm and non-farm employment.

Details of the economic conditions are as follows;

Manufacturing production continued to contract, with a lower rate than the previous quarter. Production of frozen seafood shown a positive sign. The production of shrimp products expanded partly due to the demand from China and the drop in production in India, including the higher demand for fish products from the US. The production of canned seafood improved owing to the demand from South Africa. In contrast, the production of processed rubber and rubberwood remained contracted as a result of weakening demand from China. The contraction of manufacturing production was in line with the contraction of the value of merchandise exports.

The number of foreign tourists arrivals remained contracted but improved slightly from the previous quarter. This mainly due to the improvement of Chinese and Indian tourists, thanks to the launch of new airline routes and the exemption of the visa on arrival fee, together with the low base effect from the tour boat incident in Phuket last year. Also, the number of Indian tourists' growth kept increasing. However, the number of Malaysian tourists turned into contraction, which was partly undermined by weakening of the Malaysian ringgit.

Agricultural production expanded at a slower rate than the previous quarter. Palm oil outputs decreased, which was the result of high base effect from the overlapped crop season last year. Vannamei shrimp outputs decelerated. Meanwhile, rubber outputs increased following the expansion of yields areas and favorable conditions. For agricultural prices, it contracted more

2

than the previous quarter, following the continued decline in rubber price as global production was higher than the output market forecasted. Also, Chinese demand continued to decrease. For Vannamei shrimp price, it turned into contraction because of the decrease in global demand, whereas palm oil price remained contracted due to the high level in Thai and Malaysia crude palm oil stocks. As a consequent, farm income expanded at a slower pace.

Private consumption continued to expand. The spending on durable goods, particularly passenger car, increased together with the expansion of domestic spending on travel-related services. The spending on non-durable goods slightly improved, supported by the continued government welfare card measure whereas the spending on semi-durable goods remained subdued.

Private investment softened compare to the previous quarter, reflected by the decline in import of capital goods, particularly in rubber-related industries which included processed rubber and rubberwood and rubber glove industries as well as palm oil industry. Investment in construction posted a lower rate than the previous quarter, reflected by decreasing cement sales and permitted construction areas. However, the permitted construction areas for commercial purpose and hotel buildings continued to expand.

Public spending remained contracted at a higher rate than the previous quarter. The current spending declined in disbursement on operating and other expenditures for Department of Local Administration, Office of the Basic Education Commission, and Department of Agricultural Extension. Also, the capital spending decreased in the disbursement on durable goods of office of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of public health, including the disbursement on land and construction by the Royal Irrigation Department.

On the stability front, headline inflation was at -0.04 percent, declined from 0.62 percent in the previous quarter, following the decrease in domestic retail petroleum price, in line with the movement in global crude oil price. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was at 1.6 percent, rising from 1.2 percent in the previous quarter, owing to a decline in both farm and non- farm employment.

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the overall deposit expanded higher than the last quarter following the expansion of government agencies' saving. The overall loan slow downed from the previous quarter, both commercial banks' loan and SFIs' loan due to the decrease in business loan while consumption loan continued to expand.

Bank of Thailand

4 November 2019

Contact: Southern Regional Economic Division Tel: +66 (0) 7427 2000 ext. 4717

E-mail:SRO-EconDiv@bot.or.th

Table Attached to Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions for the Third Quarter of 2019

Released by Bank of Thailand

Tel. 0-7427-2000 ext. 4715 Fax 0-7423-8765 http://www.bot.or.th

2018

2019

Quarter 2

Quarter 3

Quarter 4

Quarter 1

Quarter 2

Quarter 3

The Real Sector (∆% year-on-year, unless otherwise stated)

Farm Income Index

-20.5

-5.9

-17.0

-7.5

14.2

7.7

Agricultural Production Index

0.0

12.4

-1.2

0.6

15.6

12.3

Agricultural Price Index

-20.4

-16.3

-16.0

-8.1

-1.2

-4.1

- Rubber (RSS3)

-27.2

-19.2

-12.3

0.0

11.9

-0.1

- Oil palm (FFB)

-22.1

-15.5

-24.0

-28.5

-29.0

-18.5

- Shrimp (70 pc/kg)

-20.5

-12.0

-20.0

-12.9

3.1

-10.4

Tourism

- Number of foreign tourists

15.1

11.4

13.1

-1.0

-8.4

-4.2

- Occupacy rate (%)

73.3

63.2

68.5

81.0

73.7

62.4

Manufacturing Production Index (MPI)

- Level

113.5

108.0

115.8

113.3

109.6

104.7

- ∆% year-on-year

2.8

-8.4

-9.2

-4.5

-3.5

-3.0

Private Consumption Index

(PCI)

3.9

3.2

2.7

0.5

1.6

2.7

- Car Index

-7.6

-6.3

-10.6

-0.6

-3.6

5.8

- Fuel Index

-1.5

-2.4

0.3

-6.1

-9.9

-14.3

- Household Electricity Index

4.6

1.7

2.7

3.6

7.2

5.0

- Non-durable goods Index

4.9

0.8

2.0

2.4

-0.3

0.1

- Semi-durable goods Index

5.8

1.0

-7.6

-9.3

-0.4

-1.1

- Services Index

11.1

13.5

16.6

4.7

8.4

7.8

Private Investment

- Private Investment Index (PII) 1/

2.0

2.1

2.8

1.8

0.7

-0.3

- Registration of Business Entity (total registration)

16.6

-17.5

-57.3

12.3

-15.7

-9.0

- Construction area permitted in municipal zone (12-month moving average)

-3.0

12.7

13.7

10.6

6.0

3.6

Fiscal Sector

- Total disbursement

4.7

3.5

-2.4

-4.7

-8.6

-9.1

- Current expenditure

-6.2

-5.3

3.0

-0.4

-9.3

-14.3

- Capital expenditure

19.6

19.8

-10.3

-10.0

-7.8

-1.4

Consumer Price Index (Base Year = 2015)

1.13

1.51

0.76

0.40

0.62

-0.04

- Food and beverages

-0.33

-0.07

0.20

0.92

1.57

1.67

- Non food and beverages

1.98

2.42

1.08

0.10

0.07

-1.00

Sesonally-adjusted Unemployment Rate *

1.5

1.3

1.3

1.5

1.2

1.6

International Trade(million USD)

- Exports

3,728.4

3,952.1

3,614.8

3,460.5

3,319.0

3,226.9

∆% year-on-year

-11.8

-0.4

-9.8

-9.6

-11.0

-18.3

- Imports

2,663.9

2,712.7

2,835.6

2,820.0

2,697.5

2,566.7

∆% year-on-year

-6.6

11.3

-1.0

3.6

1.3

-5.4

Financial Sector (at the end of period) (Billions baht)

Overall deposits

1,098.3

1,094.5

1,111.7

1,149.5

1,135.4

1,144.3

∆% year-on-year

4.9

4.3

3.0

4.6

3.4

4.6

- Deposits of commercial banks

679.0

673.4

682.1

702.5

689.0

693.2

∆% year-on-year

3.7

3.3

1.2

3.0

1.5

2.9

- Deposits of Specialised Financial Institutions (SFIs)

419.3

421.0

429.5

447.0

446.5

451.0

∆% year-on-year

6.9

6.1

6.1

7.2

6.5

7.1

Overall loans

1,226.8

1,235.9

1,280.8

1,283.3

1,289.3

1,292.8

∆% year-on-year

2.4

2.1

5.2

5.0

5.1

4.6

- Loans of commercial banks

685.4

689.5

729.9

726.0

727.1

729.2

∆% year-on-year

-0.6

-0.8

5.3

5.5

6.1

5.8

- Loans of Specialised Financial Institutions (SFIs)

541.4

546.5

550.9

557.3

562.2

563.6

∆% year-on-year

6.4

6.0

5.1

4.5

3.8

3.1

Remark : e = estimated r = revised

n.a. = not available *Seasonally-adjusted by BOT

1/ The index has been revised since March 2018. Source : Bank of Thailand, Southern Region Office

Disclaimer

Bank of Thailand published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 06:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59aHKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund third-quarter investment income drops
RE
01:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese mainland rolls out measures to further boost economic, cultural ties with Taiwan
PU
01:56aAsian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
RE
01:52a'STILL TIME' FOR THAILAND TO SOLVE U.S. DUTY-FREE ISSUE : U.S. commerce secretary
RE
01:52aAsia-wide trade pact on course despite India, Thailand says
RE
01:52aINDIA TO CONTINUE TALKS ON RCEP TRADE DEAL : Australian minister
RE
01:39aTHE CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES 'RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS : Highlights of 2019 and Prospects for 2020'
PU
01:39aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : PM's meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
PU
01:36aANALYST RESEARCH GIVES WIDE RANGE FOR ARAMCO VALUATION : sources
RE
01:29aAsian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group