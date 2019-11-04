Bank of Thailand : Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions for the Third Quarter of 2019

No. 16/2019

Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions for the Third Quarter of 2019

The overall economic activities in the Southern region in the third quarter of 2019 expanded at a slower pace than the previous quarter as the decline in agricultural production, particularly in oil palm outputs. Manufacturing production continued to drop, led by lower production of rubber-relatedproducts, consistent with the decrease in value of merchandise exports. The tourism sector gained momentum from Chinese tourists due to the launch of new airline routes to Phuket. Private investment softened from the last quarter, while government spending decreased at a higher pace than the previous quarter, particularly in current spending. However, private consumption accelerated, following the expansion of durable goods spending.

On the stability front, the inflation rate turned to be negative mainly on the back of the decrease in global crude oil prices. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate increased, owing to a decline in both farm and non-farm employment.

Details of the economic conditions are as follows;

Manufacturing production continued to contract, with a lower rate than the previous quarter. Production of frozen seafood shown a positive sign. The production of shrimp products expanded partly due to the demand from China and the drop in production in India, including the higher demand for fish products from the US. The production of canned seafood improved owing to the demand from South Africa. In contrast, the production of processed rubber and rubberwood remained contracted as a result of weakening demand from China. The contraction of manufacturing production was in line with the contraction of the value of merchandise exports.

The number of foreign tourists arrivals remained contracted but improved slightly from the previous quarter. This mainly due to the improvement of Chinese and Indian tourists, thanks to the launch of new airline routes and the exemption of the visa on arrival fee, together with the low base effect from the tour boat incident in Phuket last year. Also, the number of Indian tourists' growth kept increasing. However, the number of Malaysian tourists turned into contraction, which was partly undermined by weakening of the Malaysian ringgit.

Agricultural production expanded at a slower rate than the previous quarter. Palm oil outputs decreased, which was the result of high base effect from the overlapped crop season last year. Vannamei shrimp outputs decelerated. Meanwhile, rubber outputs increased following the expansion of yields areas and favorable conditions. For agricultural prices, it contracted more