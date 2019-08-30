Bank of Thailand : Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in July of 2019

No. 13/2019

Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in July 2019

The overall economic activities in the Southern region in July 2019 expanded from the previous month due to the agricultural production, which grew at a similar pace as the prior month. Meanwhile, manufacturing production and merchandise exports' value turned positive following slightly improved external demand, while the number of foreign tourist arrivals also less contracted. Regarding domestic demand, private consumption expanded while the factors supporting the purchasing power was partially from an increased farm income and the continued government welfare card measure. The public spending improved owing to the expansion of capital expenditure. However, private investment remained stable. On the stability front, the inflation rate slightly rose following the fresh food prices. The seasonally-adjustedunemployment rate unchanged from last month.

Details of the economic conditions are as follows;

Agricultural production increased by 12.0 percent from the same period last year. It expanded with a similar rate as the previous month. Agricultural production expanded in every major product, especially oil palm as a result of crop areas expansion and the low base effect of the overlapped season last year. Regarding agricultural price, it increased by 3.1 percent, slowed down from the prior month following the deceleration of rubber price as global production was higher than the output market forecasted. Also, Chinese demand continued to decrease. Meanwhile, oil palm price remained in contraction caused by a surge in the output and high stock level of crude palm oil in Thailand and Malaysia. Consequently, the overall farm income grew by 15.6 percent from the same period last year.

The value of merchandise exports expanded by 1.7 percent from the same period last year, in line with manufacturing production, which rebounded by 4.0 percent. The expansion of manufacturing production was mainly from crude palm oil production following an increase in oil palm output. The production of rubber glove grew due to the demand from China and the US. Also, the production and exports of fiberboard to the Middle East increased. However, the production and exports of processed rubber contracted, especially in the China market, as China's economic slowdown together with the effect of a trade war. Regarding the production of canned seafood, it contracted due mainly to fewer exports of Mackerel products. The production of processed and frozen seafood slightly decreased.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals declined by 3.0 percent from the same period last year, improved from the previous month due to the improvement of the number of Chinese and Malaysian tourists. It was a partial result of China's semester break period together with the increase of new airline routes from China to Phuket. Meanwhile, the number of Indian tourists continued to expand.