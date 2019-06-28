Bank of Thailand : Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in May 2019

No. 10/2019

Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in May 2019

The overall economic activities in the Southern region in May 2019 increased at a similar pace compared to the previous month. The agricultural production boosted in most products, especially palm oil production. Meanwhile, the number of foreign-touristarrivals continued to drop, notably in Chinese, European and Russian tourists. Regarding the domestic demand, private consumption improved from the previous month due in part to the implementation of a government welfare program for the poor and the continuing growth of farm income. Private investment was robust at a steady pace from the last month. However, public spending shrank on both current and capital spending. On the stability front, the inflation rate dropped due to the falling domestic retail fuel price. The seasonally-adjustedunemployment rate slightly grew from the last month.

Details of the economic conditions are as follows;

Agricultural production grew by 17.6 percent from the same period last year, which was close to the last month growth. Rubber and Vennamei shrimp output expanded. Correspond to palm oil expansion that derived from the larger yield areas and the low base effect last year due to the overlapped crop season. For the agricultural price, it reduced by 8.6 percent from the same period last year due to the major drop of palm oil price from the high domestic output and large stocks of crude palm oil in Thailand and Malaysia. Conversely, rubber price continued to rise as the production in Indonesia was low caused by leaf fall disease and export-cut agreement among Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Vennamei shrimp price also escalated from a high foreign demand and also Cyclone storm affecting the output in India. Consequently, the overall farm income upturned by 7.5 percent from the same period last year.

The value of merchandise exports fell by 0.6 percent from the same period last year, while manufacturing production increased by 2.5 percent in which the production expanded in many products. Essentially high output of palm oil produced a great amount of crude palm oil production. Processed rubber wood advanced from last year as a reason of irregular low demand from China since they implemented an environmental policy, consistent with the expansion of particle board and fiberboard production. Also, rubber gloves remained improved by the main order from the US., Europe, and China markets. Nonetheless, processed rubber production contracted in every products, except concentrated latex, regarding to low exports because of export-cut agreement among Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand that have been implemented during May-August 2019. Moreover, canned seafood production dropped from the contraction of export to the US. Meanwhile, the processed and frozen seafood production continued to contract in shrimp, squid, and fish.