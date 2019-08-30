Bank of Thailand : Press Release on the Economic and Monetary Conditions for July 2019

No. 47/2019

Press Release on the Economic and Monetary Conditions for July 2019

In July 2019, the Thai economy expanded at a slightly higher pace than in the previous month. Private consumption indicators improved on the back of durable and semi-durablegoods spending, although overall private consumption continued to be on a decelerating trend relative to the first half of this year. Public spending rebounded from central government expenditures, while capital expenditures of state enterprises continued to contract. Private investment indicators were flat. On the external front, the value of merchandise exports slightly expanded, owning mainly to gold exports. Excluding gold, exports value growth remained negative, consistent with the decrease in manufacturing production. The tourism sector expanded higher from the increase in the number of Chinese and Indian tourists, the former partly due to the low base effect from the tour boat incident in Phuket last year.

On the stability front, headline inflation edged higher mainly on the back of the increase in fresh food prices, while core inflation decelerated. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from the previous month. The current account registered a surplus, attributed mainly to the trade balance. The capital and financial accounts posted a surplus on both the assets and the liabilities positions.

Details of the economic conditions are as follows:

Private consumption indicators expanded at a higher rate from the same period last year on the back of spending on durable goods, attributed to the increase in the number of newly registered motorcycles and the number of commercial car sales, and the spending on semi-durable goods, attributed to the retail sales of semi-durable goods and garment imports. Meanwhile, spending on non-durable goods and services moderated and remained unchanged, respectively. Overall, private consumption expanded at a softer pace compared to the first half of this year, partly due to weakening supporting factors, consistent with the continual deterioration of consumer confidence. Non-farm income turned into contraction as the number of employed persons decreased. Farm income expanded at a softer pace mainly from agricultural prices, particularly fruits, while agricultural production was unchanged.

Public spending, excluding transfers, rebounded from the same period last year from both current and capital expenditures of the central government. Current spending slightly increased mainly from compensation of civil servants as a result of an increase in pension disbursement. Capital spending increased from disbursement of the Department of Highways and the Royal Thai Police. However, capital spending of state enterprises continued to decrease from lower disbursement of PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

The value of merchandise exports expanded by 3.8 percent from the same period last year which was the first positive growth in 8 months. However, the value of merchandise exports excluding gold continued to contract at 1.7 percent. The continued contraction can be attributed to weaker global demand as a result of slower economic growth in a number of major trading economies, the trade conflict between the US and China, the continued downturn in electronic cycle and the contraction of global crude oil prices. The