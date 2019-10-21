Bank of Thailand : Signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation

Mr. Veerathai Santiprabhob, Governor of the Bank of Thailand and Ms. Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the two central banks on 18 October 2019 during the IMF-WBG Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., USA.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two central banks through exchanging views and experiences on central banking functions and policies such as monetary policy, banking supervision, payment and settlement systems, fintech innovations, cyber security as well as promoting other financial cooperation leading to further economic and financial connectivity between the two countries.



