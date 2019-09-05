Bank of Tianjin : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BANK OF TIANJIN CO., LTD.*

天 津 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1578)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") received a resignation letter on September 5, 2019 from Mr. Wu Tao ("Mr. Wu"), a non-executive director of the Bank. Due to work adjustment, Mr. Wu tendered his resignation from the position of non- executive director of the Bank and a member of the risk management committee under the Board. According to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant laws and regulations as well as the articles of association of the Bank, the resignation of Mr. Wu takes effect on September 5, 2019.

Mr. Wu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Bank and the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Wu for his contributions and support to the Bank during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd.

LI Zongtang

Chairman

Tianjin, China

September 5, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. LI Zongtang, Mr. SUN Liguo, Ms. ZHANG Furong and Mr. LIANG Jianfa, as executive directors; Ms. SUN Jingyu, Mr. Alistair Marshall Bulloch, Mr. ZHAO Wei, Mr. XIAO Jingxi and Ms. LI Jun as non-executive directors; Mr. FENG Heping, Mr. LAW Yee Kwan, Quinn, Mr. JIN Qingjun, Mr. HUA Yaogang and Mr. He Jia as independent non-executive directors.