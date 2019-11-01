Bank of Uganda : BOU WEBSITE UNDER MAINTENANCE

The Bank of Uganda website is currently undergoing maintenance and as a result, some parts of the site might be inaccessible. We apologize for any inconveniences caused.
Download Financial Stability Reports
16 Oct, 2019
Bank of Uganda Releases Annual Report 2018/19
07 Oct, 2019
BoU Reduces Central Bank Rate to 9 Percent in October 2019
03 Sep, 2019
High Level Stakeholders' Engagement on Building a 21st Century Ugandan Economy - A speech by Governor Mutebile
28 Aug, 2019
BoU & Crane Bank Appeal Commercial Court Ruling
15 Aug, 2019
Bank of Uganda maintains CBR at 10 percent in August 2019
05 Aug, 2019
Governor re-iterates BOU's full support to the East African Monetary Union process
01 Aug, 2019
Islamic Banking in Uganda
31 Jul, 2019
EAC to Transform East African Payment System
22 Jul, 2019
Compilation of Database for Support Staff
18 Jul, 2019
Bank of Uganda (BoU) Payment Systems Stable
16 Jul, 2019
Bank of Uganda Commits to Promoting Agricultural Finance
11 Jul, 2019
The Republic of Uganda Rated B+ Stable Outlook
10 Jul, 2019
Bank of Uganda championing smart regulation while supporting financial sector deepening
02 Jul, 2019
Bank of Uganda sets up dedicated office to handle customer complaints
