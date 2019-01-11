Log in
Bank of Valletta : BOV Player of the Month Hibernians' Taylon wins award for December 2018

01/11/2019 | 07:04am EST

Hibernians Taylon Nicolas Correa Marcolino is the BOV Player of the Month for December 2018.

The 23 year old from Carmos des Minas in Brazil sealed this award scoring 3 of 4 Hibernians' goals during December and help them go top of the BOV Premier League jointly with Gzira at the end of the year.

Taylon opened the score for Hibs in their 2-0 win over Senglea, when the Senglea 'keeper blocked Bezzina's shot but failed to hold, with Taylon pouncing on the rebound and slotting into the net.

Trailing 1-0 to Balzan, Taylon was floored in the area by Serrano Valero and made no mistake from the spot to obtain the equalizer. Again down 2-1, Taylon received a fine pass from Fonseca, beating the offside trap and blasting past the onrushing keeper to draw level with the opponents.

Geoffrey Ghigo, Executive at Bank of Valletta presented the BOV Player of the Month Trophy for December 2018 to Taylon who chose Puttinu Cares to benefit from the donation associated with this award.

Disclaimer

Bank of Valletta plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:03:04 UTC
