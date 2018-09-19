Bank of Valletta : BOV Player of the Month - Tarxien’s Michele Paolucci wins first award for 18/19 season

Tarxien Rainbows' Michele Paolucci wins the first BOV Player of the Month award for the 2018/2019 BOV Football season.

Joining the Rainbows' from Floriana during the Summer transfer market, the 32 year old Italian centre-forward made an immediate impression, setting up both Daren Falzon and Gabriel Aquilina for Tarxien's first 2 goals in their 5-1 routing of St Andrews', while adding a third by turning past his marker and hitting hard past St Andrews' 'keeper Calleja Cremona.

Earlier in the month, Paolucci also provided a perfect assist to Matthew Spiteri for Tarxien's consolation goal in their 4-1 defeat to Gzira United.

Charles Azzopardi, Executive PR and Marketing at Bank of Valletta presented Paolucci with the newly designed BOV Player of the Month trophy for this season. Paolucci chose St Rita Home in Tarxien to benefit from the donation associated with this award.