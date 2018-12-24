Bank of Valletta : Matthew Cassar Torreggiani beats brother to win BOV Tennis Masters 2018

Matthew Cassar Torreggiani beat his twin brother Bernard Cassar Torreggiani 6-2 3-6 6-2 to win the 2018 edition of the BOV Tennis Masters Tournament 2018.

In a unique final between twin brothers, Matthew started strong and broke his brother's serve twice to win the set 6-3. Bernard rallied in the second set to win it 3-6 with Matthew keeping his composure in the final set to win to win the final tournament of the annual tennis calendar.

Stefan Abela from Bank of Valletta's PR an Marketing Department and David Farugia Sacco, President of the Malta Tennis Federation presented the trophy and prize money to the winner.

Bank of Valletta is a major supporter of sporting initiatives in the Maltese Islands.

Click here for the full tournament results