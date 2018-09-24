Log in
Bank of Valletta : supports production of ‘Tosca’

09/24/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Teatru tal-Opra Aurora brings timeless classic to Gozo

Bank of Valletta will once again be confirming its commitment towards the Arts and Culture scene in Gozo by extending its support to the Teatru tal-Opra Aurora for its production of Tosca.

Giacomo Puccini's timeless classic, a love triangle between glamorous opera singer Floria Tosca, painter Mario Cavaradossi and the villain police Chief Baron Scarpia, will be held at the Aurora Opera House in Victoria Gozo on the 13th October 2018 under the musical direction of Colin Attard and stage direction of world-renowned Vivien Hewitt.

This was announced during a press conference which was addressed by BOV CEO Mario Mallia, and Dr Michael Caruana, the President of the Leone Philharmonic Society which owns and runs the Aurora Opera House.

'Bank of Valletta can trace its support to the local arts and culture scene for a number of years, which includes the Gozo Opera Scene,' said Mr Mallia. 'A seat in the theatre does not only give access to one of the world's most renowned operas but also a showcase of Malta's best talent working alongside a top international director and performers.'

'The appointment of Vivien Hewitt as stage director is another step in upping the artistic product of Opera in Gozo' said Dr Caruana. 'Her star studded CV, featuring productions from all over the globe, Her ability in combining music, text, visual imagery, lighting and the actor's gestures, action and interaction will deliver a powerful and authentic experience to the viewer.' Dr Caruana went on to explain that this will be further complemented thanks to a strategic artistic partnership with camilleriparismode who is this year bringing the opera to life with Luke Azzopardi's costumes and Andrew Borg Wirth's sets.

Amarilli Nizza will play the part of Tosca with Stefano La Colla and Marco Vratogna bringing the characters of Cavaradossi and Scarpia to life. The rest of the cast includes Frano Lufi, Matteo Peirone and the Maltese singers Cliff Zammit Stevens and Joseph Lia.

Tosca at the Aurora is being produced as part of the Gozo Cultural Support Programme by Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo. It forms part of the cultural programme of Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture. The opera will be further complemented by a number of other events, making up the Opera is Gozo festival, organised by the Ministry for Gozo. These include a chamber concert, orchestral and choral music at the Gozo Cathedral and folk music in the Cittadella open-airon Sunday 21 October, a Cittadella by night experience and the much sought fashion show - On the Opera's Ruins by Luke Azzopardi at the Teatru tal-Opra Aurora on Saturday 20 October 2018. A limited number of tickets that remain and further information are available from www.teatruaurora.com or the 24/7 ticket helpline 79045779.

Disclaimer

Bank of Valletta plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:38:09 UTC
