Bank of Zambia : List of NBFI's By Services Offered as at 31 March 2019

Vision: To be a Dynamic and Credible Central Bank that contributes to the Economic Development of Zambia.

List of NBFIs at 31st March 2019 and the Nature

of Services Offered 10th May 2019.

BUILDING SOCIETIES

NAME NATURE OF AUTHORISED SERVICES STATUS OF LICENCE LICENCE ∙ Issuance of building society and mutual society shares, with characteristics similar or identical to de- posits; ∙ Acceptance of deposits; ∙ Commercial or consumer financing services; ∙ Finance leasing; Financial ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or Valid any interest in real property; 1. Finance Building Society Institution ∙ Issuance of debentures and money market instru- ments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or issued by customers and payable from deposits held by payer; ∙ Invoice discounting; and Issuance of guarantees, per- formance bonds or letters of credit. ∙ Issuance of building society and mutual society shares, with characteristics similar or identical to de- Financial posits; Valid Institution ∙ Acceptance of deposits; ∙ Commercial or consumer financing services; ∙ Finance leasing; ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or 2. Pan African Building any interest in real property; ∙ Issuance of debentures and money market instru- Society ments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or issued by customers and payable from deposits held by payer; ∙ Invoice discounting; and ∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters of credit. ∙ Issuance of building society and mutual society shares, with characteristics similar or identical to deposits; ∙ Acceptance of deposits; ∙ Commercial or consumer financing services; Financial ∙ Finance leasing; Institution ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or Valid any interest in real property; 3. Zambia National Building ∙ Issuance of debentures and money market instru- Society ments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or issued by customers and payable from deposits held by payer; ∙ Invoice discounting; and ∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters of credit. CREDIT REFERENCE BUREAU NAME NATURE OF AUTHORISED SERVICES LICENCE Credit Reference Bureau Financial business Credit reference services Africa Limited Valid DEVELOPMENT BANK NAME NATURE OF AUTHORISED SERVICES LICENCE ∙ Development financing; ∙ Commercial or consumer financing services; ∙ Finance leasing; ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or Valid any interest in real property; Development Bank of Financial business ∙ Issuance of debentures and money market instru- Zambia ments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Invoice discounting; and ∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters of credit.

FINANCIAL BUSINESSES

NAME NATURE OF AUTHORISED SERVICES LICENCE ∙ Commercial or consumer financing services; ∙ Finance leasing; ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or any interest in real property; Agricultural Leasing Com- Leasing Finance ∙ Issuance of debentures and money market in- Valid pany Zambia Limited struments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Invoice discounting; ∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters of credit ∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services; ∙ Finance Leasing; ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or any interest in Real Property; Valid Issuance of Debentures and Money Market Instru- Alios Finance Zambia Leasing Finance ∙ Limited ments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Invoice Discounting; ∙ Issuance of Guarantee; ∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit ∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services; ∙ Finance Leasing; ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or any interest in Real Property; Valid Betternow Finance Company Issuance of Debentures and Money Market In- Financial Business ∙ Limited struments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Invoice Discounting; ∙ Issuance of Guarantees; ∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit ∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services; ∙ Finance Leasing; ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or Business Partners Interna- any interest in Real Property; Valid Issuance of debentures and money market In- Financial Business ∙ tional Zambia SME struments; Fund Limited ∙ Factoring; ∙ Invoice Discounting; ∙ Issuance of Guarantee; ∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit ∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services; ∙ Finance Leasing; ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or any interest in Real Property; Valid Issuance of Debentures and Money Market In- JUMO Zambia Limited Financial Business ∙ struments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Invoice Discounting; ∙ Issuance of Guarantee; ∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit ∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services; ∙ Finance Leasing; ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or any interest in Real Property; Zambian Home Loans ∙ Issuance of Debentures and Money Market In- Valid Financial Business struments; Limited ∙ Factoring; ∙ Invoice Discounting; ∙ Issuance of Guarantee; ∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit

SAVINGS AND CREDIT INSTITUTION

NAME NATURE OF AUTHORISED SERVICES LICENCE ∙ Acceptance of deposits; ∙ Commercial or consumer financing services; ∙ Finance leasing; National Savings and Credit Financial Institution ∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or Valid any interest in real property; Bank ∙ Issuance of debentures and money market instru- ments; ∙ Factoring; ∙ Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or issued by customers and payable from deposits held by payer; ∙ Invoice discounting; and ∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters of credit.

NON - DEPOSIT TAKING MICROFINANCE INSTITUTIONS