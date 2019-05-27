Bank of Zambia : List of NBFI's By Services Offered as at 31 March 2019

|
|
|
NAME
|
NATURE OF
|
|
AUTHORISED SERVICES
|
STATUS OF
|
|
|
|
LICENCE
|
|
|
|
LICENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Issuance of building society and mutual society
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares, with characteristics similar or identical to de-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
posits;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Acceptance of deposits;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or consumer financing services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in real property;
|
|
1.
|
Finance Building Society
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of debentures and money market instru-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued by customers and payable from deposits held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by payer;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Invoice discounting; and Issuance of guarantees, per-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
formance bonds or letters of credit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Issuance of building society and mutual society
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares, with characteristics similar or identical to de-
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
|
|
posits;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
∙
|
Acceptance of deposits;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or consumer financing services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or
|
|
|
2.
|
Pan African Building
|
|
|
|
any interest in real property;
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of debentures and money market instru-
|
|
|
Society
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued by customers and payable from deposits held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by payer;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice discounting; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of credit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Issuance of building society and mutual society
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares, with characteristics similar or identical to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposits;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Acceptance of deposits;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or consumer financing services;
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
|
∙
|
Finance leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
∙
|
Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in real property;
|
|
3.
|
Zambia National Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of debentures and money market instru-
|
|
|
Society
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued by customers and payable from deposits held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by payer;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice discounting; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of credit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT REFERENCE BUREAU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAME
|
NATURE OF
|
|
|
AUTHORISED SERVICES
|
|
|
|
LICENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Reference Bureau
|
Financial business
|
|
|
Credit reference services
|
|
|
|
Africa Limited
|
|
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEVELOPMENT BANK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAME
|
NATURE OF
|
|
|
AUTHORISED SERVICES
|
|
|
|
LICENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Development financing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or consumer financing services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in real property;
|
|
|
Development Bank of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial business
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of debentures and money market instru-
|
|
|
|
Zambia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice discounting; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of credit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAME
|
NATURE OF
|
|
AUTHORISED SERVICES
|
|
|
|
LICENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or consumer financing services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or
|
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in real property;
|
|
|
|
Agricultural Leasing Com-
|
Leasing Finance
|
∙
|
Issuance of debentures and money market
|
in-
|
Valid
|
|
pany Zambia Limited
|
|
struments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice discounting;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters
|
|
|
|
|
|
of credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance Leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or
|
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in Real Property;
|
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of Debentures and Money Market Instru-
|
|
Alios Finance Zambia
|
Leasing Finance
|
∙
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
ments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice Discounting;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of Guarantee;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance Leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or
|
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in Real Property;
|
|
Valid
|
|
Betternow Finance Company
|
|
|
Issuance of Debentures and Money Market
|
In-
|
|
Financial Business
|
∙
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
struments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice Discounting;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of Guarantees;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance Leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or
|
|
|
Business Partners Interna-
|
|
|
any interest in Real Property;
|
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
Issuance of debentures and money market
|
In-
|
|
Financial Business
|
∙
|
|
|
tional Zambia SME
|
|
|
|
struments;
|
|
|
|
Fund Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice Discounting;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of Guarantee;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance Leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or
|
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in Real Property;
|
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of Debentures and Money Market
|
In-
|
|
JUMO Zambia Limited
|
Financial Business
|
∙
|
|
|
|
struments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice Discounting;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of Guarantee;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance Leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or
|
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in Real Property;
|
|
|
|
Zambian Home Loans
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of Debentures and Money Market
|
In-
|
Valid
|
|
Financial Business
|
|
struments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice Discounting;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of Guarantee;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAME
|
NATURE OF
|
AUTHORISED SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
LICENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Acceptance of deposits;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial or consumer financing services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Finance leasing;
|
|
|
|
|
National Savings and Credit
|
Financial Institution
|
∙
|
Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
any interest in real property;
|
|
|
|
|
Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Issuance of debentures and money market instru-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ments;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Factoring;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued by customers and payable from deposits held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by payer;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Invoice discounting; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of credit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAME
|
|
NATURE OF
|
AUTHORISED SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LICENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agora Microfinance Zambia
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALS Capital Limited
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Altus Financial Services Lim-
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
ited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
ASA Microfinance
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Suspended until
|
|
Bomach Finance Limited
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
|
institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chibuyu Financing Compa-
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ny Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Christian Empowerment
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
|
|
|
|
Microfinance Zambia
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valid
|
|
Limited
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Finance Limited
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Easy Cash Financial Ser-
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
vices Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elpe Finance Limited
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMC Finance
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Goodfellow Finance Lim-
|
|
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Innovate Capital Solutions
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Izwe Loans Zambia Lim-
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JMAAC Financial Services
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Suspended until 19
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
May 2019
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meanwood Finance Corpo-
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ration Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Microloan Foundation
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moneta
|
Finance
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nchanga Financial Services
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unity Finance Limited
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xtenda Finance Limited
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premier Choice Finance Lim-
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
ited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Robert & Syls Microcredit
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sigma Financial Solutions
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tandiza Zambia Finance Lim-
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
ited
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YesCash Zambia Limited T/A
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
Expresscredit.co.zm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zambou Financial Services
|
Non- Deposit Taking
|
|
Credit Facilities
|
Valid
|
|
Microfinance
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEPOSIT TAKING MICROFINANCE INSTITUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bayport Financial Services
|
Deposit Taking
|
∙
|
Credit facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
Microfinance
|
∙
|
Linkage Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
∙
|
In-country transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
Ecsponent Financial Services
|
Deposit Taking
|
∙
|
Credit facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
Limited Trading as Mybucks
|
Microfinance
|
∙
|
Linkage banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
∙
|
In-country transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
Madison Finance Compa-
|
Deposit Taking
|
∙
|
Credit facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
ny Limited
|
Microfinance
|
∙
|
Linkage banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
∙
|
In-country transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
Microfinance Zambia Limited
|
Deposit Taking
|
∙
|
Credit facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
Microfinance
|
∙
|
Linkage banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
∙
|
In-country transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
VisionFund Zambia Limited
|
Deposit Taking
|
∙
|
Credit facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
Microfinance
|
∙
|
Linkage banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
∙
|
In-country transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
Zampost Microfinance
|
Deposit Taking
|
∙
|
Credit facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
Zambia Limited
|
Microfinance
|
∙
|
Linkage banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
∙
|
In-country transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
FINCA Zambia Limited
|
Deposit Taking
|
∙
|
Credit facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
|
|
Microfinance
|
∙
|
Linkage banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
∙
|
In-country transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
Pulse Financial Services
|
Deposit Taking
|
∙
|
Credit facilities
|
Valid
|
|
|
Limited T/A Entrepre-
|
Microfinance
|
∙
|
Linkage banking
|
|
|
|
|
neurs Financial Centre
|
Institution
|
∙
|
In-country transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|