Bank of Zambia : List of NBFI's By Services Offered as at 31 March 2019

05/27/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

Vision: To be a Dynamic and Credible Central Bank that contributes to the Economic Development of Zambia.

List of NBFIs at 31st March 2019 and the Nature

of Services Offered 10th May 2019.

BUILDING SOCIETIES

NAME

NATURE OF

AUTHORISED SERVICES

STATUS OF

LICENCE

LICENCE

Issuance of building society and mutual society

shares, with characteristics similar or identical to de-

posits;

Acceptance of deposits;

Commercial or consumer financing services;

Finance leasing;

Financial

Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or

Valid

any interest in real property;

1.

Finance Building Society

Institution

Issuance of debentures and money market instru-

ments;

Factoring;

Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or

issued by customers and payable from deposits held

by payer;

Invoice discounting; and Issuance of guarantees, per-

formance bonds or letters of credit.

Issuance of building society and mutual society

shares, with characteristics similar or identical to de-

Financial

posits;

Valid

Institution

Acceptance of deposits;

Commercial or consumer financing services;

Finance leasing;

Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or

2.

Pan African Building

any interest in real property;

Issuance of debentures and money market instru-

Society

ments;

Factoring;

Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or

issued by customers and payable from deposits held

by payer;

Invoice discounting; and

Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters

of credit.

Issuance of building society and mutual society

shares, with characteristics similar or identical to

deposits;

Acceptance of deposits;

Commercial or consumer financing services;

Financial

Finance leasing;

Institution

Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or

Valid

any interest in real property;

3.

Zambia National Building

Issuance of debentures and money market instru-

Society

ments;

Factoring;

Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or

issued by customers and payable from deposits held

by payer;

Invoice discounting; and

Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters

of credit.

CREDIT REFERENCE BUREAU

NAME

NATURE OF

AUTHORISED SERVICES

LICENCE

Credit Reference Bureau

Financial business

Credit reference services

Africa Limited

Valid

DEVELOPMENT BANK

NAME

NATURE OF

AUTHORISED SERVICES

LICENCE

Development financing;

Commercial or consumer financing services;

Finance leasing;

Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or

Valid

any interest in real property;

Development Bank of

Financial business

Issuance of debentures and money market instru-

Zambia

ments;

Factoring;

Invoice discounting; and

Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters

of credit.

FINANCIAL BUSINESSES

NAME

NATURE OF

AUTHORISED SERVICES

LICENCE

Commercial or consumer financing services;

Finance leasing;

Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or

any interest in real property;

Agricultural Leasing Com-

Leasing Finance

Issuance of debentures and money market

in-

Valid

pany Zambia Limited

struments;

Factoring;

Invoice discounting;

Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters

of credit

Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;

Finance Leasing;

Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or

any interest in Real Property;

Valid

Issuance of Debentures and Money Market Instru-

Alios Finance Zambia

Leasing Finance

Limited

ments;

Factoring;

Invoice Discounting;

Issuance of Guarantee;

Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit

Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;

Finance Leasing;

Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or

any interest in Real Property;

Valid

Betternow Finance Company

Issuance of Debentures and Money Market

In-

Financial Business

Limited

struments;

Factoring;

Invoice Discounting;

Issuance of Guarantees;

Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit

Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;

Finance Leasing;

Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or

Business Partners Interna-

any interest in Real Property;

Valid

Issuance of debentures and money market

In-

Financial Business

tional Zambia SME

struments;

Fund Limited

Factoring;

Invoice Discounting;

Issuance of Guarantee;

Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit

Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;

Finance Leasing;

Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or

any interest in Real Property;

Valid

Issuance of Debentures and Money Market

In-

JUMO Zambia Limited

Financial Business

struments;

Factoring;

Invoice Discounting;

Issuance of Guarantee;

Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit

Commercial or Consumer Financing Services;

Finance Leasing;

Lending on security of or dealing in Mortgages or

any interest in Real Property;

Zambian Home Loans

Issuance of Debentures and Money Market

In-

Valid

Financial Business

struments;

Limited

Factoring;

Invoice Discounting;

Issuance of Guarantee;

Performance Bonds or Letters of Credit

SAVINGS AND CREDIT INSTITUTION

NAME

NATURE OF

AUTHORISED SERVICES

LICENCE

Acceptance of deposits;

Commercial or consumer financing services;

Finance leasing;

National Savings and Credit

Financial Institution

Lending on security of or dealing in mortgages or

Valid

any interest in real property;

Bank

Issuance of debentures and money market instru-

ments;

Factoring;

Payment of cheques or other demand orders drawn or

issued by customers and payable from deposits held

by payer;

Invoice discounting; and

Issuance of guarantees, performance bonds or letters

of credit.

NON - DEPOSIT TAKING MICROFINANCE INSTITUTIONS

NAME

NATURE OF

AUTHORISED SERVICES

LICENCE

Agora Microfinance Zambia

Non- Deposit Taking

Valid

Microfinance

Credit Facilities

Limited

Institution

ALS Capital Limited

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Institution

Altus Financial Services Lim-

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

ited

Institution

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

ASA Microfinance

Microfinance

Institution

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Suspended until

Bomach Finance Limited

Microfinance

March 2020

institution

Chibuyu Financing Compa-

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

ny Limited

Institution

Christian Empowerment

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Microfinance Zambia

Microfinance

Valid

Limited

Institution

Direct Finance Limited

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Easy Cash Financial Ser-

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

vices Limited

Institution

Elpe Finance Limited

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

FMC Finance

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Limited

Institution

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Goodfellow Finance Lim-

Microfinance

ited

Institution

Innovate Capital Solutions

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Limited

Institution

Izwe Loans Zambia Lim-

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

ited

Institution

JMAAC Financial Services

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Suspended until 19

Microfinance

May 2019

Institution

Meanwood Finance Corpo-

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

ration Limited

Institution

Microloan Foundation

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Limited

Institution

Moneta

Finance

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Limited

Institution

Nchanga Financial Services

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Limited

Institution

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Unity Finance Limited

Microfinance

Institution

Xtenda Finance Limited

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Institution

Premier Choice Finance Lim-

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

ited

Institution

Robert & Syls Microcredit

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Limited

Institution

Sigma Financial Solutions

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Limited

Institution

Tandiza Zambia Finance Lim-

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

ited

Microfinance

Institution

YesCash Zambia Limited T/A

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Expresscredit.co.zm

Institution

Zambou Financial Services

Non- Deposit Taking

Credit Facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Limited

Institution

DEPOSIT TAKING MICROFINANCE INSTITUTIONS

Bayport Financial Services

Deposit Taking

Credit facilities

Valid

Limited

Microfinance

Linkage Banking

Institution

In-country transfers

Savings

Ecsponent Financial Services

Deposit Taking

Credit facilities

Valid

Limited Trading as Mybucks

Microfinance

Linkage banking

Institution

In-country transfers

Savings

Madison Finance Compa-

Deposit Taking

Credit facilities

Valid

ny Limited

Microfinance

Linkage banking

Institution

In-country transfers

Savings

Microfinance Zambia Limited

Deposit Taking

Credit facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Linkage banking

Institution

In-country transfers

Savings

VisionFund Zambia Limited

Deposit Taking

Credit facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Linkage banking

Institution

In-country transfers

Savings

Zampost Microfinance

Deposit Taking

Credit facilities

Valid

Zambia Limited

Microfinance

Linkage banking

Institution

In-country transfers

Savings

FINCA Zambia Limited

Deposit Taking

Credit facilities

Valid

Microfinance

Linkage banking

Institution

In-country transfers

Savings

Pulse Financial Services

Deposit Taking

Credit facilities

Valid

Limited T/A Entrepre-

Microfinance

Linkage banking

neurs Financial Centre

Institution

In-country transfers

Savings

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 17:13:07 UTC
