Bank of Zambia : Monetary Policy Committee Presentation May 2020

GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is havingan unprecedented impact on human life and livelihoods as well as economic activity across the world.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, governments have responded by

implementing several measures, including widespread lockdowns. These have

resulted in the disruption of global supply chains and induced economic contraction.

Due to COVID-19, the global economy is projected to contract sharply to -3.0% in 2020, but recover to 5.8% in 2021.

Downside risks to global growth outlook include:

possibility of an extended period of the COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; prolonged supply chain disruptions;

a resurgence in the US-China trade war; and

US-China trade war; and uncertainty about the future of the UK-EU trade relationship.