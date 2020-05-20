|
Bank of Zambia : Monetary Policy Committee Presentation May 2020
05/20/2020 | 09:54am EDT
MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE STATEMENT FOR THE
FIRST QUARTER OF 2020
Governor's Presentation to the Media
May 20, 2020
OUTLINE OF PRESENTATION
-
Decision of the Monetary Policy Committee
-
Global Economic Growth
-
Domestic Economic Activity and Outlook
-
Inflation Outturn and Outlook
-
Monetary Operations
-
Government Securities Market
-
Interest Rates
-
Domestic Credit
-
Money Supply
-
Fiscal Policy
-
Foreign Exchange Market
-
Selected Commodity Prices
-
Current Account
-
Gross International Reserves
-
Conclusion
DECISION OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE
At its Meeting held on May 18-19, 2020, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to reduce the Policy Rate by 225 basis points to 9.25%.
Key factors the Committee took into account in arriving at its decision were as follows:
-
the need to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial sector stability, economic activity and ultimately on people's lives and livelihoods;
-
a significant deterioration in economic activity, with the economy projected to record the first contraction in 2020 since 1999 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic;
-
moderation in inflation on account of expected improvement in maize output and subdued domestic consumer demand. This is despite the projected inflation path being higher than the upper bound of the 6-8% target range; and
-
the need to compliment the measures already taken by the Bank aimed at supporting economic activity.
GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH
The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is havingan unprecedented impact on human life and livelihoods as well as economic activity across the world.
In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, governments have responded by
implementing several measures, including widespread lockdowns. These have
resulted in the disruption of global supply chains and induced economic contraction.
Due to COVID-19, the global economy is projected to contract sharply to -3.0% in 2020, but recover to 5.8% in 2021.
Downside risks to global growth outlook include:
-
possibility of an extended period of the COVID-19 pandemic;
-
prolonged supply chain disruptions;
-
a resurgence in the US-China trade war; and
-
uncertainty about the future of the UK-EU trade relationship.
DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND OUTLOOK
INFLATION OUTTURN AND OUTLOOK
Inflationary pressures persisted in the first quarter of 2020 driven by increases in retail fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs, the pass-through from the sharp depreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar, and the rise in food prices.
Figure 3: Inflation projections and outcomes (%)
|
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2020
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q4 2019
|
|
Projections
|
Outcomes
|
Outcomes
|
End-period
|
End-period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Inflation
|
12.2
|
13.5
|
11.1
|
14.0
|
11.7
|
Food Inflation
|
15.9
|
15.5
|
14.0
|
15.2
|
15.2
|
Non-food Inflation
|
8.2
|
11.2
|
7.8
|
12.7
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
In April 2020, annual inflation rose to 15.7% largely due to the lagged pass-through
from the sharp depreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar that led to the
increase in prices of especially imported goods.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MONETARY OPERATIONS
The banks' aggregate current account balance rose slightly mainly due to net BoZ purchase of foreign exchange from the market.
Figure 5: Liquidity Influences (K' billion)
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
Opening balance
|
2.2
|
0.9
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
Net Govt. spending
|
-4.2
|
-2.7
|
-1.1
|
BoZ FX influence
|
1.9
|
4.1
|
0.1
|
CIC
|
-1.2
|
0.0*
|
-0.3
|
Change in SR deposits
|
0.2
|
-0.5
|
-1.0
|
OLF
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
Net Government securities influence
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
Open market operations
|
1.5
|
-1.5
|
0.0
|
Miscellaneous
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
Closing balance
|
0.9
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES
Demand for Government securities remained low largely due to tight liquidity conditions.
Table 6: Demand for Govt. Securities (K' billion)
|
|
Amount
|
Amount Subscription
|
|
on Offer
|
Received
|
Rate (%)
|
T-bills
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019Q4
|
5.7
|
5.2
|
91
|
2020Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019Q4
|
3.3
|
1.4
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
2020Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Bank of Zambia
INTEREST RATES
Interest rates rose, reflecting
sustained tight liquidity conditions, high domestic financing requirements by the Government and rise in inflation.
The composite Treasury bill yield rate rose to 26.2% from 25.7% while that for Government bonds
marginally declined to 30.8% from
31.1%.
Commercial banks' nominal average lending rate rose to 28.8% in March 2020 from 28.0% in December 2019.
Savings rates for 180-day deposits rose to 10.7% from 10.1%.
Figure 10: Nominal Interest Rates (%)
DOMESTIC CREDIT
Credit to the private sector grew by 19.5% year-on-year in March 2020 from 17.2% in December 2019 on account of increased demand for working capital by corporates for bridge financing occasioned by the
build-up in Government arrears.
Credit to Government, mainly in form of Government securities, expanded at a faster rate, growing by 28.6% year-on-year compared to 17.2% in December 2019.
Figure 11: Contribution to Y/Y Domestic Credit growth
|
36.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-18
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-15
|
Mar-16
|
Jun-16
|
Sep-16
|
Dec-16
|
Mar-17
|
Jun-17
|
Sep-17
|
Dec-17
|
Mar-18
|
Jun-18
|
Sep-18
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
Public enterprises
Gross Claims on Central Government
NBFIs
Households
Private enterprises
Gross Domestic Credit Growth
EXR_Adj Gross Domestic Credit
MONEY SUPPLY
In March 2020, money supply grew by 31.3%, year-on-year,
compared to a y-o-y growth rate
of 12.5% in December 2019.
The growth in money supply largely reflected the expansion in domestic credit and valuation effects following the sharp depreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED COMMODITY PRICES
Copper and crude oil prices declined while selected agriculture commodity prices increased due to supply chain disruptions as a result of trade restrictions.
Figure 17: Commodity Prices
|
|
2018 Q4
|
2019 Q1
|
2019 Q2
|
2019 Q3
|
2019 Q4
|
2020 Q1
|
Copper Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$/ton)
|
6,164.0
|
6,226.0
|
6,113.0
|
5,803.0
|
5,898.0
|
5,634.0
|
Oil Price (Dubai)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$/barrel)
|
66.8
|
63.4
|
67.0
|
60.9
|
61.4
|
50.7
|
Wheat (US$/ton)
|
209.4
|
211.5
|
201.7
|
189.0
|
204.5
|
216.3
|
Maize Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$/ton)
|
162.8
|
167.5
|
175.9
|
170.1
|
166.8
|
167.6
|
Cotton (US$/kg)
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
Sugar (US$/kg)
|
0.29
|
0.28
|
0.28
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
0.30
|
Soya beans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$/ton)
|
374
|
377
|
353
|
366
|
380
|
378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ACCOUNT DEVELOPMENTS
The current account surplus expanded by US$122.3 million (0.5% of GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 from US$78.2 million (0.3% of GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The rise in the surplus was due to significant improvements in net exports as import compression gained momentum.
Figure 18: Balance of Payments (Quarterly Change - US$ million)
24
|
|
|
|
5/20/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
At end-March 2020, Gross International Reserves declined to US$1.40 billion (equivalent to 2.0 months of import cover) from US$1.45 billion (equivalent to 2.1 months of import cover) at end- December 2019.
The decline in reserves was moderated by net foreign exchange purchases amounting to US$144.2 million, of which US$49.7 million was mineral royalty.
CONCLUSION
The MPC decided to lower the Policy Rate by225 basis points to 9.25%. In arriving at the decision, the Committee took into account:
-
the need to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial sector stability, economic activity and ultimately on people's lives and livelihoods despite projected inflation being higher than the medium-term target range;
-
Significant deterioration in economic activity, with the economy projected to be in a recession in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 virus; and
-
the need to compliment the broad measures taken by the Bank to support economic activity.
The Committee calls for strengthened collaboration and concerted efforts by all stakeholders to effectively deal with the COVID-19 shock and its effects. In this context, the centrality of fiscal and structural reforms that deliver inclusive and
sustainable growth cannot be over-emphasised.
Disclaimer
Bank of Zambia published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 13:53:07 UTC
|
|