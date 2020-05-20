Bank of Zambia : Monetary Policy Committee Presentation May 2020

Log in
05/20/2020

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE STATEMENT FOR THE

FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

Governor's Presentation to the Media

May 20, 2020

1

5/20/2020

OUTLINE OF PRESENTATION

  1. Decision of the Monetary Policy Committee
  2. Global Economic Growth
  3. Domestic Economic Activity and Outlook
  4. Inflation Outturn and Outlook
  5. Monetary Operations
  6. Government Securities Market
  7. Interest Rates
  8. Domestic Credit
  9. Money Supply
  10. Fiscal Policy
  11. Foreign Exchange Market
  12. Selected Commodity Prices
  13. Current Account
  14. Gross International Reserves
  15. Conclusion

2

5/20/2020

DECISION OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

At its Meeting held on May 18-19, 2020, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to reduce the Policy Rate by 225 basis points to 9.25%.

Key factors the Committee took into account in arriving at its decision were as follows:

  • the need to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial sector stability, economic activity and ultimately on people's lives and livelihoods;
  • a significant deterioration in economic activity, with the economy projected to record the first contraction in 2020 since 1999 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • moderation in inflation on account of expected improvement in maize output and subdued domestic consumer demand. This is despite the projected inflation path being higher than the upper bound of the 6-8% target range; and
  • the need to compliment the measures already taken by the Bank aimed at supporting economic activity.

3

5/20/2020

GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is havingan unprecedented impact on human life and livelihoods as well as economic activity across the world.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, governments have responded by

implementing several measures, including widespread lockdowns. These have

resulted in the disruption of global supply chains and induced economic contraction.

Due to COVID-19, the global economy is projected to contract sharply to -3.0% in 2020, but recover to 5.8% in 2021.

Downside risks to global growth outlook include:

  • possibility of an extended period of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • prolonged supply chain disruptions;
  • a resurgence in the US-China trade war; and
  • uncertainty about the future of the UK-EU trade relationship.

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook for January and April 2020 Update, Focus

Economics

4

5/20/2020

GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

Figure 1: Pre and With-COVID-19 Global GDPGrowth Projections (annual, percent)

7.0

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

-1.0

-2.0

-3.0

2010

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Pre-COVID

With-COVID

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook for January and April 2020 Update, Focus

Economics

5

5/20/2020

DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND OUTLOOK

6

5/20/2020

DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND OUTLOOK

Figure 2: Annual Real GDP - Actual and Forecast (%), 2010-2020

8

7.6

6

5.6

5.1

4.7

4.0

4

3.8

2.9

2

0

-2

-4

2016

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2017

2018

MoF Estimate and Projection, April 2020

7

5/20/2020

INFLATION OUTTURN AND OUTLOOK

Inflationary pressures persisted in the first quarter of 2020 driven by increases in retail fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs, the pass-through from the sharp depreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar, and the rise in food prices.

Figure 3: Inflation projections and outcomes (%)

Q1 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Projections

Outcomes

Outcomes

End-period

End-period

Overall Inflation

12.2

13.5

11.1

14.0

11.7

Food Inflation

15.9

15.5

14.0

15.2

15.2

Non-food Inflation

8.2

11.2

7.8

12.7

7.8

In April 2020, annual inflation rose to 15.7% largely due to the lagged pass-through

from the sharp depreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar that led to the

increase in prices of especially imported goods.

8

5/20/2020

INFLATION OUTTURN AND OUTLOOK

Figure 3: Inflation Developments, y-o-y (%)

18.0

17.0

16.0

15.7

14.0

14.2

12.0

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Dec-18

Aug-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Overall Inflation

Food inflation

Non-food inflation

Source: Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA)

5/20/2020

9

INFLATION OUTTURN AND OUTLOOK

  • Although the projected inflation path is higher than the February 2020 MPC forecast, it will trend towards the upper bound of the 6-8%medium-term target range at the end of the forecast horizon.
  • Underlying this projection are:
    • persistently high fiscal deficits;
    • rising external debt service payments;
    • high production costs; and
    • deterioration in the global economy, which is likely to dampen copper prices and export earnings.

Inflation could, however, decline faster than anticipated premised on the expected improvements in maize output and subdued domestic consumer

demand in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5/20/202010

MONETARY OPERATIONS

The overnight interbank rate edged up to a quarterly average of 12.61% in the first quarter of 2020 from 11.44% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Despite the elevated interbank rate, offsetting open market operations were not conducted in order to help stem extreme exchange rate pressures that

emerged during the period.

As a result, the interbank rate was maintained above the upper bound of the Policy Rate Corridor of 10.50% to 12.50% throughout the quarter.

11

5/20/2020

Percentage

MONETARY OPERATIONS

Figure 4: Interbank Rate and BoZ Policy Rate (%)

13.00

12.00

11.00

10.00

9.00

8.00

7.00

Sep-17

Nov-17

Jan-18

Mar-18

May-18

Jul-18

Sep-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Mar-20

May-20

Policy Band

Daily Average O/N Interbank Rate

BOZ Monetary Policy Rate (Target)

12

5/20/2020

MONETARY OPERATIONS

The banks' aggregate current account balance rose slightly mainly due to net BoZ purchase of foreign exchange from the market.

Figure 5: Liquidity Influences (K' billion)

2019

2019

2019

Q2

Q3

Q4

Opening balance

2.2

0.9

1.8

Net Govt. spending

-4.2

-2.7

-1.1

BoZ FX influence

1.9

4.1

0.1

CIC

-1.2

0.0*

-0.3

Change in SR deposits

0.2

-0.5

-1.0

OLF

0.0

0.6

0.1

Net Government securities influence

0.0

1.0

2.4

Open market operations

1.5

-1.5

0.0

Miscellaneous

0.4

0.2

0.0

Closing balance

0.9

1.8

2.0

13

5/20/2020

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES

Demand for Government securities remained low largely due to tight liquidity conditions.

Table 6: Demand for Govt. Securities (K' billion)

Amount

Amount Subscription

on Offer

Received

Rate (%)

T-bills

2019Q4

5.7

5.2

91

2020Q1

Bonds

2019Q4

3.3

1.4

42

2020Q1

Source: Bank of Zambia

Chart 7: Non-Resident holdings of Government Securities as percent of GIR

2.00

60%

1.80

50%

1.60

1.40

40%

1.20

Billions

1.00

30%

0.80

20%

US$

0.60

0.40

10%

0.20

-

0%

Jun'18

Sep'18

Dec'18

Mar'19

Jun'19

Sep'19

Dec'19

GIR (USD) (LHS)

Non-resident (USD) (LHS)

Source: Bank of Zambia

14

5/20/2020

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES MARKET

The stock of Government securities (at face value) rose to K86.9 billion from K80.2 billio reflecting rising Government financing needs.

Non-resident investors holdings increased to K12.9 billion from K8.8 billion in part due secondary market purchases.

100.0

90.0

80.0

70.0

Billlion

60.0

50.0

K'

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0.0

Figure 8: Govt Securities Holdings (K 'bln)

51.9 59.4

30.6 32.6 37.2 39.8 40.0 40.2

20.3 19.2 17.5 18.6 18.2 20.1 20.4 20.9

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

T-bills

Bonds

Figure 9: Holdings of Government Securities by Non-

Residents (K' bln)

14.0

12.0

10.0

8.0

Billion

6.0

4.0

6.6 6.9 7.5

7.6 8.4 8.5

8.8 8.5 8.0 8.7

8.2

7.4

8.8

K'

2.0

2.8

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.10.1

0.00.0

0.0

0.0

Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18

Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19Dec-19

T-bills

Bonds

15

INTEREST RATES

Interest rates rose, reflecting

sustained tight liquidity conditions, high domestic financing requirements by the Government and rise in inflation.

The composite Treasury bill yield rate rose to 26.2% from 25.7% while that for Government bonds

marginally declined to 30.8% from

31.1%.

Commercial banks' nominal average lending rate rose to 28.8% in March 2020 from 28.0% in December 2019.

Savings rates for 180-day deposits rose to 10.7% from 10.1%.

Figure 10: Nominal Interest Rates (%)

16

5/20/2020

DOMESTIC CREDIT

Credit to the private sector grew by 19.5% year-on-year in March 2020 from 17.2% in December 2019 on account of increased demand for working capital by corporates for bridge financing occasioned by the

build-up in Government arrears.

Credit to Government, mainly in form of Government securities, expanded at a faster rate, growing by 28.6% year-on-year compared to 17.2% in December 2019.

Figure 11: Contribution to Y/Y Domestic Credit growth

36.0

30.0

24.0

18.0

12.0

6.0

0.0

-6.0

-12.0

Dec-18

Dec-15

Mar-16

Jun-16

Sep-16

Dec-16

Mar-17

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Public enterprises

Gross Claims on Central Government

NBFIs

Households

Private enterprises

Gross Domestic Credit Growth

EXR_Adj Gross Domestic Credit

17

5/20/2020

MONEY SUPPLY

In March 2020, money supply grew by 31.3%, year-on-year,

compared to a y-o-y growth rate

of 12.5% in December 2019.

The growth in money supply largely reflected the expansion in domestic credit and valuation effects following the sharp depreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar.

Figure 12: Money Supply Growth

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

Jul-17

Sep-17

Jul-18

Sep-18

Jul-19

Sep-19

Jan-17

Mar-17

May-17

Nov-17

Jan-18

Mar-18

May-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Nov-19

Y/Y Growth Rate (RHS)

Q/Q Growth rate

18

5/20/2020

FISCAL POLICY

Fiscal pressures are expected to heighten in 2020 as revenue performance is

adversely affected by COVID-19 while spending to combat the unprecedented virus rises.

Ministry of Finance estimates revenue reduction of K14.8 billion as a result of the COVIDE-19.

Additional spending pressures relating to external debt service which have been exacerbated by the recent sharp depreciation of the Kwacha against the US

dollar.

In this regard, the fiscal deficit in 2020 is bound to exceed the 5.5% Budget target.

19

5/20/2020

Figure 13: Exchange Rates

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET

The Kwacha was relatively stable over the first two months of the year following the tightening of monetary policy in November and December 2019.

However, in March 2020, the Kwacha came under intense pressure, reflecting the unresolved macroeconomic challenges associated with high debt service and debt levels, rising fiscal deficits as well as declining foreign reserves.

The sovereign credit rating downgrade further weighed on the Kwacha.

The COVID-19 outbreak compounded these exchange rate pressures.

During the period, the Kwacha depreciated by 9.6% against the US dollar to a quarterly average of K15.18/US dollar, and ended the quarter with a year-to-date rate of depreciation of 28.9%.

Period

ZMW/USD

ZMW/GBP

ZMW/EUR

ZMW/ZAR

Q4 2019 Average

13.85

17.84

15.34

0.94

End of period (Dec 2019)

14.05

18.55

15.78

1.00

Q1 2020 Average

15.18

19.39

16.71

0.99

End of period (March 2020)

18.11

22.44

19.86

1.01

Quarterly average % change

9.6

8.7

8.9

5.1

End of period % Change

28.8

20.9

25.8

1.5

20

5/20/2020

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET

Figure 14: Nominal Exchange Rates

24

23

22

21

20

19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

1.60

ZMW/USD ZMW/GBP ZMW/EUR ZMW/ZAR(RHS)

1.40

1.20

1.00

0.80

0.60

0.40

20-Apr-18

20-May-18

19-Jun-18

19-Jul-18

18-Aug-18

17-Sep-18

17-Oct-18

16-Nov-18

16-Dec-18

15-Jan-19

14-Feb-19

16-Mar-19

15-Apr-19

15-May-19

14-Jun-19

14-Jul-19

13-Aug-19

12-Sep-19

12-Oct-19

11-Nov-19

11-Dec-19

21

5/20/2020

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET

The mining and foreign financials sectors continued to dominate the supply side while public administration and wholesale and trade sectors accounted for a larger share on the demand side.

Figure 15: Foreign Exchange Net Supply by Sector (US$')

Bureaux

Public administration

Wholesale and retail trade

Manufacturing

Households

Construction

Agric, hunting and forestry

Mining and quarrying

Foreign Financials

Other Businesses

-500.00

-300.00

-100.00

100.00

300.00

500.00

2019 Q4

2020 Q1

22

5/20/2020

SELECTED COMMODITY PRICES

Copper and crude oil prices declined while selected agriculture commodity prices increased due to supply chain disruptions as a result of trade restrictions.

Figure 17: Commodity Prices

2018 Q4

2019 Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2020 Q1

Copper Price

(US$/ton)

6,164.0

6,226.0

6,113.0

5,803.0

5,898.0

5,634.0

Oil Price (Dubai)

(US$/barrel)

66.8

63.4

67.0

60.9

61.4

50.7

Wheat (US$/ton)

209.4

211.5

201.7

189.0

204.5

216.3

Maize Price

(US$/ton)

162.8

167.5

175.9

170.1

166.8

167.6

Cotton (US$/kg)

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.6

1.7

1.6

Sugar (US$/kg)

0.29

0.28

0.28

0.27

0.28

0.30

Soya beans

(US$/ton)

374

377

353

366

380

378

23

5/20/2020

CURRENT ACCOUNT DEVELOPMENTS

The current account surplus expanded by US$122.3 million (0.5% of GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 from US$78.2 million (0.3% of GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The rise in the surplus was due to significant improvements in net exports as import compression gained momentum.

Figure 18: Balance of Payments (Quarterly Change - US$ million)

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Current Account Balance

112.2

-7.2

2.2

73.5

78.2

122.3

Balance on Goods

-98.7

288.2

206.0

-4.1

254.3

342.8

Total Goods Exports

2,094.6

1,926.6

1,885.1

1,612.3

1,822.0

1,652.5

Copper

1,480.9

1,431.9

1,320.3

1,013.8

1,228.6

1,187.3

Cobalt

17.5

3.3

0.0

0.0

39.4

1.0

Gold

36.9

43.2

46.0

50.1

57.1

49.5

NTEs

541.7

429.4

500.1

529.6

478.2

395.9

Total Imports

2,193.3

1,638.4

1,679.2

1,616.4

1,567.8

1,309.7

Primary Income

309.3

-225.2

-131.8

100.3

-143.3

-158.5

Secondary Income

70.2

77.0

81.4

82.9

81.1

33.6

Services Account

-168.7

-147.2

-153.4

-105.7

-113.9

-95.5

Capital Account

16.3

17.9

39.9

19.5

19.3

23.1

Financial Account

112.5

188.4

-46.1

-82.4

173.5

176.8

Net Errors/Omissions

-59.5

16.3

-17.2

-110.7

2.3

-87.2

Overall Balance

43.5

161.3

-70.9

-64.7

73.8

118.6

Change in Reserve Assets

-72.0

-163.9

44.0

62.1

-85.9

-116.0

24

5/20/2020

GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

At end-March 2020, Gross International Reserves declined to US$1.40 billion (equivalent to 2.0 months of import cover) from US$1.45 billion (equivalent to 2.1 months of import cover) at end- December 2019.

The decline in reserves was moderated by net foreign exchange purchases amounting to US$144.2 million, of which US$49.7 million was mineral royalty.

Figure 19: Gross International Reserves (US$ mln)

3500.0

4

3000.0

3.5

2500.0

3

million$US

importsofMonths

2.5

2000.0

2

1500.0

1.5

1000.0

1

500.0

0.5

0.0

0

15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 19 19

19

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

19

19

Mar

Sep

Mar

Sep

Mar

May

Aug

Nov

-

Sep Dec - Jul

Oct-

-

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Mar Jun

-

-

Sep

Dec

Gross International Reserves(LHS) US $ millions

Months of import cover for GIR (RHS)

25

5/20/2020

CONCLUSION

The MPC decided to lower the Policy Rate by225 basis points to 9.25%. In arriving at the decision, the Committee took into account:

  • the need to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial sector stability, economic activity and ultimately on people's lives and livelihoods despite projected inflation being higher than the medium-term target range;
  • Significant deterioration in economic activity, with the economy projected to be in a recession in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 virus; and
  • the need to compliment the broad measures taken by the Bank to support economic activity.

The Committee calls for strengthened collaboration and concerted efforts by all stakeholders to effectively deal with the COVID-19 shock and its effects. In this context, the centrality of fiscal and structural reforms that deliver inclusive and

sustainable growth cannot be over-emphasised.

26

5/20/2020

THANK YOU

GOD BLESS…

27

5/20/2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 13:53:07 UTC
