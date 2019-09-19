Log in
News : Markets
Bank rally leads European stocks higher

09/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - A rally in bank stocks for the first time in four sessions lifted European shares on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates but set a higher bar for further reductions.

European banks <.SX7P> rose 1.4%, the most among the major sectors, also benefiting from investors rotating into underperforming stocks. Banks are the only major sector in the red so far this year.

Central banks around the world have been loosening monetary policy to stem a slowdown in economic growth. Last week, the European Central Bank cut interest rates deeper into negative territory and asked governments to do more to prop up the euro zone economy.

However, upbeat economic data last week has resulted in central banks taking a more guarded approach to rate cuts. Following mixed signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, all eyes are now on the Bank of England's policy move, due at 1100 GMT, where it is expected to stand pat on rates.

"Powell could be waiting to see if the (U.S.) President will deliver an interim trade deal and if fiscal and monetary stimulus from the other major central banks will help provide some stability to the global economy," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> gained 0.2%, with lender-heavy Milan <.FTMIB> and Madrid <.IBEX> outperforming.

Swiss watchmakers Swatch and Richemont rose more than 1% after strong watch export data, lifting the STOXX 600. The benchmark index has risen 15% so far this year.

British online trading platform IG Group topped the STOXX 600 after adding more clients amid improved trading activity in August.

Clothing retailer Next PLC was the biggest decliner on the index after saying the first few weeks of the Autumn season had been disappointing.

European steel stocks ArcelorMittal, Salzgitter, Voestalpine, SSAB, Outokumpu and Thyssenkrupp declined after United States Steel's gloomy current-quarter earnings forecast.

Finnish engineering group Wartsila dropped 4% after HSBC cut its price target on the stock as a result of a profit warning on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -3.52% 14.218 Delayed Quote.-18.57%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT 1.38% 75.1 Delayed Quote.17.62%
EURO STOXX 50 0.61% 3549.57 Delayed Quote.18.28%
IBEX 35 0.31% 9031.7 End-of-day quote.7.00%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS 8.16% 625.606 Delayed Quote.1.51%
NEXT -4.34% 5925.8 Delayed Quote.54.60%
OUTOKUMPU -0.92% 2.897 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
SALZGITTER AG -0.28% 17.99 Delayed Quote.-29.21%
SSAB -2.13% 29.86 Delayed Quote.0.10%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.44% 391.24 Delayed Quote.16.03%
THE SWATCH GROUP 1.25% 267.3 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.08% 12.92 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
VOESTALPINE AG -0.04% 22.92 End-of-day quote.-12.49%
WÄRTSILÄ -2.98% 9.728 Delayed Quote.-27.60%
