Bank7 : Donates House to Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity

0
07/11/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

07/11/2019

Oklahoma City, OK, June 15th, 2019 - Bank7 was proud to donate a full home sponsorship to Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity and announce COFHF's 16th house framing of the year.

Brad Haines, Chairman of Bank7 said, "We love supporting organizations that not only give back to the community but teach those individuals receiving the actual home the skills they need to manage and care for the place they will soon call home. This is more than just an affordable house, it's an opportunity to build independence as well as equity."

The Bank7 team worked all day to frame the house they will dedicate later this year. Everyone enjoyed working together to give Oklahomans a Hand up!

Disclaimer

Bank7 Corp. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 20:09:03 UTC
