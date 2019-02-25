BankFinancial : 2019 Corporate Profile

Forward LookingStatements

This Presentation contains, and the periodic and current reports we file with the SEC, press releases and other public stockholder communications of BankFinancial Corporation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include statements relating to our future plans, strategies and expectations, as well as our future revenues, earnings, losses, financial performance, financial condition, asset quality metrics and future prospects. Forward looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "project," "plan," or similar expressions. They are frequently based on assumptions that may or may not materialize, and are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements. We intend all forward-looking statements, including the financial projections contained herein, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for the purpose of invoking these safe harbor provisions. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the future, or to reflect circumstances and events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected and which could materially and adversely affect our operating results, financial condition or future prospects include, but are not limited to: (i) less than anticipated loan growth due to intense competition for high quality loans and leases, particularly in terms of pricing and credit underwriting, or a dearth of borrowers who meet our underwriting standards; (ii) the impact of re-pricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (iii) adverse economic conditions in general and in the Chicago metropolitan area in particular, including high or increasing unemployment levels; (iv) declines in real estate values that adversely impact the value of our loan collateral, OREO, asset dispositions and the level of borrower equity in their investments; (v) borrowers that experience legal or financial difficulties that we do not currently foresee; (vi) results of supervisory monitoring or examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that a regulatory authority could, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for loan losses or adversely change our loan classifications, write-down assets, reduce credit concentrations or maintain specific capital levels; (vii) interest rate movements and their impact on the economy, customer behavior and our net interest margin; (viii) changes, disruptions or illiquidity in national or global financial markets; (ix) the credit risks of lending activities; (x) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; (xi) factors affecting our ability to access deposits or cost-effective funding, and the impact of competitors' pricing initiatives on our deposit products; (xii) the impact of new legislation or regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank Act and Basel III, on our products, services, operations and operating expenses; (xiii) higher federal deposit insurance premiums; (xiv) higher than expected overhead, infrastructure and compliance costs; and (xv) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines.

These risks and uncertainties, as well as the Risk Factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

CorporateOverview

2

Retail & Commercial Deposit Base

Consolidated BalanceSheet Information

Total Assets $1.585 billion Total Loans $1.324 billion Total Deposits $1.352 billion Total Capital $187 million Tier 1 Capital $182 million Tier 1 Leverage Capital % 11.82% Common Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital % 15.61% Total Risk-Based Capital % 16.33%

All financial information as of December 31, 2018 unless indicated otherwise.

BranchNetwork

19

8

Banking Offices in Cook, Lake, DuPage, and

Will CountiesConsecutive "Outstanding" CRA Ratings