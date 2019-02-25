BankFinancial : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 25, 2019

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

15W060 North Frontage Road, Burr Ridge, Illinois

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (800) 894-6900

60527

On February 25, 2019, the Board of Directors of BankFinancial Corporation (the "Company") extended the expiration date of the Company's share repurchase authorization from July 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and increased the total number of shares currently authorized for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Program from 4,560,755 shares to 5,060,755 shares, an increase of 500,000 shares. As of February 25, 2019, a total of 972,171 shares of the Company remained authorized for repurchase pursuant to the amended repurchase authorization.

The authorization does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares at any given price per share at any time. The authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors, as well as internal restrictions on trading in the Company's shares during specific time periods, may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. This release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "anticipate," "estimates," "intends," "plans," and similar expressions. A variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those expected at the time of this release. For a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC, as supplemented by subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to review all information contained in these reports, including the risk factors discussed therein. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them to reflect changes.

A copy of the press release announcing this item is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (a) Not Applicable. (b) Not Applicable. (c) Not Applicable. (d) Exhibits.

99.1Press Release dated February 25, 2019

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION (Registrant)

/s/ F. Morgan Gasior

February 25, 2019

F. Morgan Gasior

Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program

Burr Ridge, Illinois - (February 25, 2019) BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq - BFIN) announced today that its Board of Directors has extended the expiration date of the Company's share repurchase authorization from July 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and increased the total number of shares currently authorized for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Program from 4,560,755 shares to 5,060,755 shares, an increase of 500,000 shares. As of February 25, 2019, a total of 972,171 shares of the Company remained authorized for repurchase pursuant to the amended repurchase authorization.

The authorization permits shares to be repurchased in open market or negotiated transactions, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The authorization will be utilized at management's discretion, subject to price, volume and other internal limitations that will be established by the Company's Board of Directors, and to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. Share repurchases will be funded from specifically-allocated working capital, if and as available.

The authorization does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares at any given price per share at any time. The implementation of the authorization is contingent upon adequate liquidity to consummate the authorized repurchases at then current market prices, including the proceeds from the potential future declaration of dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary. Share repurchases may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market prices for the Company's stock and other marker conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, sufficient liquidity to consummate repurchases, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors, as well as internal restrictions on trading in the Company's shares during specific time periods, may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases.

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a full-service, community-oriented bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. At December 31, 2018, BankFinancial had total assets of $1.585 billion, total loans of $1.324 billion, total deposits of $1.352 billion and stockholders' equity of $187 million. BankFinancial Corporation's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "anticipate," "estimates," "intends," "plans" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those expected at the time of this release. For a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC. Investors are urged to review all information contained in these reports, including the risk factors discussed therein. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC's web site athttp://www.sec.govor at http://www.bankfinancial.com. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them to reflect changes.

For Further Information Contact: