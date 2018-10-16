|
BankFinancial : Third Quarter, 2018
10/16/2018 | 11:13pm CEST
BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
THIRD QUARTER 2018
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL SUPPLEMENT
FOR THE LATEST FIVE QUARTERS
Note: Certain reclassifications have been made in the prior period's financial statements and reflected in the Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data tables to conform to the current period's presentation.
The information and statistical data contained herein have been prepared by BankFinancial Corporation and have been derived or calculated from selected quarterly and period-end historical financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. BankFinancial Corporation is under no obligation to update, keep current, or continue to provide the information contained herein. This information is provided solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or establish any business relationships with BankFinancial Corporation or its subsidiary.
BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA
Latest Five Quarters
(Dollars in thousands; except per share) - (Unaudited)
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1)
Net interest rate spread (1)
Net interest margin (1)
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense to average total assets (1)
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
Number of full service offices Employees (full time equivalents) (2)
IIIQ
0.97%
7.68
3.30
3.51
64.84
2.45133.23 19245
2018
IIQ
1.18%
9.39
3.31
3.49
63.55
2.61133.62 19250
SUMMARY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ASSETS
Cash and due from other financial institutions
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
Securities, at fair value Loans receivable, net Other real estate owned, net
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal
Reserve Bank, at cost
Premises held-for-sale Premises and equipment, net Intangible assets
Bank owned life insurance Deferred taxes
$
12,473 $ 74,461103,921 1,267,787985
11,738 $ 80,457112,452 1,287,8231,187
IQ
0.90%
7.13
3.38
3.53
68.40
2.52132.29 19237
10,613 $ 81,963102,661 1,277,5531,802
2017
IVQ
IIIQ
0.24% 0.88%
1.977.07
3.26 3.10
3.413.23
62.37 72.19
2.282.51
131.68 131.23
1919
236 238
13,572 $ 10,620 114,020115,041 93,383 98,787
1,314,651
1,335,631
2,351 3,569
8,026-
8,311-
8,290
8,2908,290
5,581
5,667
-
24,473
18,781
8,911
123
24,441
18,746
10,199
143
24,628
22,925
11,363
164
24,85630,774 286 408 22,85922,790 12,563 20,214
Other assets
12,543
12,001
12,386
13,060
8,145
Total assets
$
1,532,484
$
1,567,498
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits Borrowings
$
1,295,770$ 21,232
$
1,559,929
$
1,625,558
$
1,295,853$ 50,901
1,278,007$ 60,983
1,340,051$ 60,768
1,654,269
1,371,089 60,928
Other liabilities
23,399
26,516
22,587
27,105
22,474
1,340,401
Total liabilities
1,373,270
1,361,577
1,427,924
1,454,491
Stockholders' equity
192,083
194,228
198,352
197,634
199,778
$
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA
Latest Five Quarters
(Dollars in thousands; except per share) - (Unaudited)
SUMMARY STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Total interest income
Net interest income before provision (recovery) Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
Net interest income
Noninterest income Noninterest expense Income before income tax Income tax expense (1)
Basic earnings per common share Diluted earnings per common share
NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE Noninterest Income
Deposit service charges and fees Loan fee income
Commercial mortgage brokerage fees Residential mortgage banking fees Loss on sales of equity securities
Gain on disposition of premises and equipment Trust insurance commissions and annuities income Earnings on bank owned life insurance Bank-owned life insurance death benefit Other
$
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits Office occupancy and equipment Advertising and public relations Information technology Supplies, telephone, and postage Amortization of intangibles Nonperforming asset management
Loss (gain) on sales of other real estate owned Valuation adjustments of other real estate owned Operations of other real estate owned
FDIC insurance premiums
Other
Total noninterest expense
(1)
IIIQ
2018
IIQ
$
2,408
12,965
(23)
12,988
1,570
9,425
5,133
1,396
$
3,737$
$ $
0.22$
0.22$
$
1,003$
71
12
34 --
207
35 -
208
$
1,570$
$
5,120 $
1,629
194
717
341
20
60
(12)
1
70
115
1,170
$
9,425
$
2017 Q4 income tax expense includes valuation of $2.5 million related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
IQ
2,039
1,727
12,981
13,021
23
(258)
12,958
13,279
3,094
1,539
10,215
9,959
5,837
4,859
1,207
1,300
4,630$
3,559$
0.26$
2017
IVQIIIQ
-
15,047 $ 14,121
1,7421,615
-
13,305 12,506
(72)(225)
-
13,377 12,731
-
1,6341,623
-
9,318 10,200
5,6934,154
4,702 594
991$ 3,560
0.20$ 0.20
0.26$
0.20$
0.06
0.06$ 0.20
989$
978$
989$ 1,018
90
70
114 89
(14)
85
24
93
41
30 --
-43 --
- 41 - -
250
213
267210
45
66 -
69 67
1,389
-
-
3,094$
143
1,539$
141
152 198 1,634$ 1,623
5,790 $
5,322 $
4,975 $ 5,330
1,662
1,731
1,7091,693
274
143
197 167
708
641
673638
396
333
339 337
21
122
122123
51
202
125 84
47
21
(55)69
1
25
32 227
87
115
85107
104
119
125 150
1,074
1,185
9911,275
10,215
$
9,959
$
9,318
$ 10,200
BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA
Latest Five Quarters
(Dollars in thousands; except per share) - (Unaudited)
One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family mortgage
IIIQ
2018
IIQ
IQ
2017
IVQ
IIIQ
$
97,814 $ 105,186
581,880
571,886
578,144
588,383576,425
Nonresidential real estate Construction and land Commercial loans Commercial leases Consumer
148,010
155,627
163,856
169,971 176,301
1,130
1,316
1,328
1,3582,827
167,547
163,925
162,564
152,552 147,079
297,103
316,555
285,222
310,076333,120
1,274,677
1,294,826
1,284,664
1,321,751
1,342,685
1,416 1,213
Net deferred loan origination costs
1,469 1,176
1,494 1,230
1,597 1,747
1,266
1,320
Allowance for loan losses
(8,103)
(8,179)
(8,341)
(8,366)
(8,374)
$
Loans, net
1,267,787
$
1,287,823
LOAN ORIGINATIONS (1)
One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family mortgage
Nonresidential real estate Construction and land Commercial loans Commercial leases
$
1,277,553
$
1,314,651
$
1,335,631
$
1,290$
987$
964$
1,103$ 1,654
31,633
21,838
14,339
26,830 40,695
1,166-
1,310-
2,011-
2,3112,462
- 646
164,974
164,048
150,804
100,66790,617
27,296
77,744
20,771
42,700 27,199
Consumer
695
672
584
781
1,002
$
227,054
$
266,599
$
189,473
$
174,392
$
164,275
Weighted average rate
5.96%
5.62%
5.61%
5.12%
4.77%
LOAN PAYMENTS and PAYOFFS (2)
One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family mortgage
Nonresidential real estate Construction and land Commercial loans Commercial leases Consumer
$
7,611 $ 11,931
19,804
27,911
24,524
14,99819,966
8,890
9,499
8,148
9,577 3,658
184
15
31
3167
161,359
162,544
140,449
94,996 71,481
46,885
47,417
45,790
65,70757,061
762
704
631
732 1,159
$
245,019
$
257,049
$
226,026
$
193,652
$
165,323
Weighted average rate
5.56%
5.28%
4.97%
-
(1) Loan originations include purchased loans, draws on revolving lines of credit and exclude loan renewals.
-
(2) Loan payments and payoffs exclude loan renewals.
4.67%
4.30%
BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA
Latest Five Quarters
(Dollars in thousands; except per share) - (Unaudited)
CREDIT QUALITY: Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccrual loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family mortgage
Consumer loans Nonaccrual loans
Other real estate owned:
One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family real estate
Nonresidential real estate Land
Other real estate owned
IIIQ
$
1,369 102- 1,471
634
276
74
1
Nonperforming assets
$
985 2,456
2018
IIQ
$
1,538 926 1,636
833
276
74
4
1,187
IQ
$
1,589 369- 1,958
935 -
863
4
1,802
$
2017
IVQ
$
2,027 363-
IIIQ
$
2,234 371 -
2,3902,605
827 1,748
-1,520 4
- 1,551 270
2,351 3,569
4,741 $ 6,174
Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets Nonperforming loans to total loans
Nonperforming commercial-related loans to total commercial-related loans (1)
Nonperforming residential and consumer loans to total residential and consumer loans
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
Concentrations of Credit
Commercial Real Estate for FFIEC Concentration
Limits
% FFIEC Total Capital
0.16%0.12 0.011.73 550.85
-
$ 697,843 378.64%
0.18%0.13 0.011.81 499.94
0.24%0.15 0.031.70 426.00
0.29%0.37%
0.18 0.19
0.030.03
2.04 2.09
350.04
321.46
$
694,555 378.45%
$
706,488 370.18%
$
721,587 382.64%
$
723,797 392.91%
Multi-family mortgage loans - 50% risk based capital qualified (included above)
% FFIEC Total Capital
-
$ 357,947$ 194.22%
Commercial Leases - Investment Grade Commercial Leases - Other
-
$ 181,131 $ 115,972
299,138$ 162.99% 197,746 $ 118,809
353,686$ 185.32%
365,713$ 193.93%
330,181 179.24%
186,052 $
207,460 $ 230,931
99,170102,616102,189
(1)Commercial-related loans include Multi-family mortgage, Nonresidential, Construction, Land and Commercial loans and Leases.
Page 5
