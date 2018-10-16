BankFinancial : Third Quarter, 2018

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

THIRD QUARTER 2018

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL SUPPLEMENT

FOR THE LATEST FIVE QUARTERS

Note: Certain reclassifications have been made in the prior period's financial statements and reflected in the Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data tables to conform to the current period's presentation.

The information and statistical data contained herein have been prepared by BankFinancial Corporation and have been derived or calculated from selected quarterly and period-end historical financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. BankFinancial Corporation is under no obligation to update, keep current, or continue to provide the information contained herein. This information is provided solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or establish any business relationships with BankFinancial Corporation or its subsidiary.

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Latest Five Quarters

(Dollars in thousands; except per share) - (Unaudited)

PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENTS

Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)

Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1)

Net interest rate spread (1)

Net interest margin (1)

Efficiency ratio

Noninterest expense to average total assets (1)

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

Number of full service offices Employees (full time equivalents) (2)

IIIQ

0.97%

7.68

3.30

3.51

64.84

2.45133.23 19245

2018

IIQ

1.18%

9.39

3.31

3.49

63.55

2.61133.62 19250

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ASSETS

Cash and due from other financial institutions

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

Securities, at fair value Loans receivable, net Other real estate owned, net

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal

Reserve Bank, at cost

Premises held-for-sale Premises and equipment, net Intangible assets

Bank owned life insurance Deferred taxes

$

12,473 $ 74,461103,921 1,267,787985

11,738 $ 80,457112,452 1,287,8231,187

IQ

0.90%

7.13

3.38

3.53

68.40

2.52132.29 19237

10,613 $ 81,963102,661 1,277,5531,802

2017

IVQ

IIIQ

0.24% 0.88%

1.977.07

3.26 3.10

3.413.23

62.37 72.19

2.282.51

131.68 131.23

1919

236 238

13,572 $ 10,620 114,020115,041 93,383 98,787

1,314,651

1,335,631

2,351 3,569

8,026-

8,311-

8,290

8,2908,290

5,581

5,667

-

24,473

18,781

8,911

123

24,441

18,746

10,199

143

24,628

22,925

11,363

164

24,85630,774 286 408 22,85922,790 12,563 20,214

Other assets 12,543 12,001 12,386 13,060 8,145 Total assets

$

1,532,484

$

1,567,498

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits Borrowings

$

1,295,770$ 21,232

$

1,559,929

$

1,625,558

$

1,295,853$ 50,901

1,278,007$ 60,983

1,340,051$ 60,768

1,654,269

1,371,089 60,928

Other liabilities 23,399 26,516 22,587 27,105 22,474 1,340,401

Total liabilities

1,373,270

1,361,577

1,427,924

1,454,491

Stockholders' equity 192,083 194,228 198,352 197,634 199,778 $

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

(1) Annualized 1,532,484 $ 1,567,498 $ 1,559,929 $ 1,625,558 $ 1,654,269

(2) Second quarter 2018 full time equivalents employees include summer interns. These employees typically work from May through August.

Page 2

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Latest Five Quarters

(Dollars in thousands; except per share) - (Unaudited)

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Total interest income

Total interest expense

Net interest income before provision (recovery) Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

Net interest income

Noninterest income Noninterest expense Income before income tax Income tax expense (1)

Net income

Basic earnings per common share Diluted earnings per common share

NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE Noninterest Income

Deposit service charges and fees Loan fee income

Commercial mortgage brokerage fees Residential mortgage banking fees Loss on sales of equity securities

Gain on disposition of premises and equipment Trust insurance commissions and annuities income Earnings on bank owned life insurance Bank-owned life insurance death benefit Other

$

Total noninterest income

Noninterest Expense

Compensation and benefits Office occupancy and equipment Advertising and public relations Information technology Supplies, telephone, and postage Amortization of intangibles Nonperforming asset management

Loss (gain) on sales of other real estate owned Valuation adjustments of other real estate owned Operations of other real estate owned

FDIC insurance premiums

Other

Total noninterest expense

(1)

IIIQ

2018

IIQ

$

15,373 $

2,408

12,965

(23)

12,988

1,570

9,425

5,133

1,396

$

3,737$

$ $

0.22$

0.22$

$

1,003$

71

12

34 --

207

35 -

208

$

1,570$

$

5,120 $

1,629

194

717

341

20

60

(12)

1

70

115

1,170

$

9,425

$

2017 Q4 income tax expense includes valuation of $2.5 million related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

IQ

15,020 $

14,748 $

2,039

1,727

12,981

13,021

23

(258)

12,958

13,279

3,094

1,539

10,215

9,959

5,837

4,859

1,207

1,300

4,630$

3,559$

0.26$

2017

IVQIIIQ

15,047 $ 14,121 1,7421,615

13,305 12,506 (72)(225)

13,377 12,731

1,6341,623

9,318 10,200

5,6934,154

4,702 594

991$ 3,560

0.20$ 0.20

0.26$

0.20$

0.06

0.06$ 0.20

989$

978$

989$ 1,018

90

70

114 89

(14)

85

24

93

41

30 --

-43 --

- 41 - -

250

213

267210

45

66 -

69 67

1,389

-

-

3,094$

143

1,539$

141

152 198 1,634$ 1,623

5,790 $

5,322 $

4,975 $ 5,330

1,662

1,731

1,7091,693

274

143

197 167

708

641

673638

396

333

339 337

21

122

122123

51

202

125 84

47

21

(55)69

1

25

32 227

87

115

85107

104

119

125 150

1,074

1,185

9911,275

10,215

$

9,959

$

9,318

$ 10,200

Page 3

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Latest Five Quarters

(Dollars in thousands; except per share) - (Unaudited)

LOANS

One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family mortgage

IIIQ

2018

IIQ

IQ

2017

IVQ

IIIQ

$

77,591 $

84,048 $

92,056 $

97,814 $ 105,186

581,880

571,886

578,144

588,383576,425

Nonresidential real estate Construction and land Commercial loans Commercial leases Consumer

148,010

155,627

163,856

169,971 176,301

1,130

1,316

1,328

1,3582,827

167,547

163,925

162,564

152,552 147,079

297,103

316,555

285,222

310,076333,120

1,274,677 1,294,826 1,284,664 1,321,751 1,342,685 1,416 1,213

Net deferred loan origination costs

1,469 1,176

1,494 1,230

1,597 1,747

1,266

1,320

Allowance for loan losses (8,103) (8,179) (8,341) (8,366) (8,374) $

Loans, net

1,267,787

$

1,287,823

LOAN ORIGINATIONS (1)

One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family mortgage

Nonresidential real estate Construction and land Commercial loans Commercial leases

$

1,277,553

$

1,314,651

$

1,335,631

$

1,290$

987$

964$

1,103$ 1,654

31,633

21,838

14,339

26,830 40,695

1,166-

1,310-

2,011-

2,3112,462

- 646

164,974

164,048

150,804

100,66790,617

27,296

77,744

20,771

42,700 27,199

Consumer 695 672 584 781 1,002 $

227,054

$

266,599

$

189,473

$

174,392

$

164,275

Weighted average rate 5.96% 5.62% 5.61% 5.12% 4.77% LOAN PAYMENTS and PAYOFFS (2)

One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family mortgage

Nonresidential real estate Construction and land Commercial loans Commercial leases Consumer

$

7,135 $

8,959 $

6,453 $

7,611 $ 11,931

19,804

27,911

24,524

14,99819,966

8,890

9,499

8,148

9,577 3,658

184

15

31

3167

161,359

162,544

140,449

94,996 71,481

46,885

47,417

45,790

65,70757,061

762

704

631

732 1,159

$ 245,019 $ 257,049 $ 226,026 $ 193,652 $ 165,323 Weighted average rate

5.56%

5.28%

4.97%

(1) Loan originations include purchased loans, draws on revolving lines of credit and exclude loan renewals.

(2) Loan payments and payoffs exclude loan renewals.

4.67%

4.30%

Page 4

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Latest Five Quarters

(Dollars in thousands; except per share) - (Unaudited)

CREDIT QUALITY: Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccrual loans:

One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family mortgage

Consumer loans Nonaccrual loans

Other real estate owned:

One-to-four family residential real estate Multi-family real estate

Nonresidential real estate Land

Other real estate owned

IIIQ

$

1,369 102- 1,471

634

276

74

1

Nonperforming assets

$

985 2,456

2018

IIQ

$

1,538 926 1,636

833

276

74

4

1,187

IQ

$

1,589 369- 1,958

935 -

863

4

1,802

$

2017

IVQ

$

2,027 363-

IIIQ

$

2,234 371 -

2,3902,605

827 1,748

-1,520 4

- 1,551 270

2,351 3,569

2,823 $

3,760 $

4,741 $ 6,174

Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets Nonperforming loans to total loans

Nonperforming commercial-related loans to total commercial-related loans (1)

Nonperforming residential and consumer loans to total residential and consumer loans

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

Concentrations of Credit

Commercial Real Estate for FFIEC Concentration

Limits

% FFIEC Total Capital

0.16%0.12 0.011.73 550.85

$ 697,843 378.64% 0.18%0.13 0.011.81 499.94 0.24%0.15 0.031.70 426.00 0.29%0.37% 0.18 0.19 0.030.03 2.04 2.09 350.04 321.46 $ 694,555 378.45% $ 706,488 370.18% $ 721,587 382.64% $ 723,797 392.91% Multi-family mortgage loans - 50% risk based capital qualified (included above) % FFIEC Total Capital

$ 357,947$ 194.22% Commercial Leases - Investment Grade Commercial Leases - Other

$ 181,131 $ 115,972

299,138$ 162.99% 197,746 $ 118,809

353,686$ 185.32%

365,713$ 193.93%

330,181 179.24%

186,052 $

207,460 $ 230,931

99,170102,616102,189

(1)Commercial-related loans include Multi-family mortgage, Nonresidential, Construction, Land and Commercial loans and Leases.

Page 5